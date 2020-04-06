 Monday, April 6, 2020 65.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Monday, April 6, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BENN, NATHANIEL OSAZE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
EVADING ARREST
EVADING ARREST
---
BIRT, DE UNOTA M
2004 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
BONNER, SAVELT D
2004 E 12 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
BURNS, JESSICA ANN
4719 LAKE HILL CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37321
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CAMERON, MICHAEL CLAYTON
8810 FULLER RD.

CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF STOLEN LICENSE PLATES
---
CLARK, AARON JERMAINE
238 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374112749
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
EDWARDS, RAYMOND LAMAR
1715 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
GREEN, FELICIA SHAWNTA
3310 DELONG AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101224
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
HISLAR, ROSEANN TENACIA
110 HENDRICKS BOULEVARD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JOHNSON, TOMMY FITZGERALD
2101 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071062
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LOUNDS, TONY TAVARES
510 Menlo St Chattanooga, 374112807
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MCCROSKEY, MARLIN LATREY
6847 MARTHA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
OTT, BILLY RAY
3108 HWY 127 DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
PARIS, COREY J
4907 MARILYN LN APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PARTAIN, DAVID ALAN
7807 HUNTINGTON FOREST HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
REYNOLDS, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
6623 HOLDER ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
ROBINSON, DIAMANTE JERRELL
1408 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
ROBINSON, TANISHA CHRISTINA
11 EAST 7TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
SHEPHEARD, TERRA LYNN
2520 OLIVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROSTITUTION)
---
STEVENS, WESLEY BLAKE
8905 DRAKE PARKWAY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
STOWE, RAQUANN DONAVON
1226 CYPRESS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
---
SUAREZ, DANIEL
1236 JOHN ROSS RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
TAYLOR, VERNON
1727 DOCKSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
VAUGHN, WILLIAM ARLON
6017 B WENTWORTH AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

Here are the mug shots:

BENN, NATHANIEL OSAZE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/09/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • EVADING ARREST
  • EVADING ARREST
BIRT, DE UNOTA M
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/17/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
BONNER, SAVELT D
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/12/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
BURNS, JESSICA ANN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/28/1973
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EDWARDS, RAYMOND LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/11/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
GREEN, FELICIA SHAWNTA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/19/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HISLAR, ROSEANN TENACIA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/09/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCROSKEY, MARLIN LATREY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/24/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
OTT, BILLY RAY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/29/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PARIS, COREY J
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/30/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
REYNOLDS, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/06/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ROBINSON, TANISHA CHRISTINA
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/10/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
SHEPHEARD, TERRA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/06/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROSTITUTION)
STOWE, RAQUANN DONAVON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/30/1998
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
TAYLOR, VERNON
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 09/11/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
VAUGHN, WILLIAM ARLON
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 11/05/1958
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2020
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT


April 6, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

April 5, 2020

Alabama Has 5 More Deaths From Coronavirus; Total Now At 31; Cases Go From 1,569 To 1,684; Jackson County At 13 Cases

April 5, 2020

State Data Center Breaks Down Tennessee Coronavirus Cases, Deaths


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BENN, NATHANIEL OSAZE 727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY ... (click for more)

Alabama has had five more deaths from coronavirus, bringing the total to 31. It is up 10 since Friday. Cases on Sunday went up from 1,569 to 1,684. It is in all of the state's 67 counties. ... (click for more)

The Tennessee State Data Center has created a COVID-10 dashboard that is free to use online or on TV. It updates daily by 2:30 p.m. CDT using the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily data release ... (click for more)




Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BENN, NATHANIEL OSAZE 727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY THEFT OF PROPERTY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) EVADING ARREST EVADING ARREST --- BIRT, DE UNOTA M 2004 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 18 years ... (click for more)

Alabama Has 5 More Deaths From Coronavirus; Total Now At 31; Cases Go From 1,569 To 1,684; Jackson County At 13 Cases

Alabama has had five more deaths from coronavirus, bringing the total to 31. It is up 10 since Friday. Cases on Sunday went up from 1,569 to 1,684. It is in all of the state's 67 counties. Jackson County, the Alabama county closest to Chattanooga, has added a case to go to 13. There are 398 cases at Jefferson County (Birmingham) with nine deaths. Shelby County, which ... (click for more)

Opinion

Protect Our Healthcare Workers By Staying Away From Others

I am a retired anesthesiologist and I would like to appeal to each of you to practice social isolation. Anesthesia workers have the highest rate of contracting the coronavirus of any health care providers. The group that I retired from has two confirmed cases and others being tested. This is while we are at the very beginning of the surge in cases. There is inadequate testing ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Musings In Sunshine

The weather yesterday was so gorgeous and the world around me so quiet that I spent a good deal of the day on my outside porch, watching my herd of squirrels try to out-think the new squirrel-proof bird feeder, and praying more than once about this week ahead. Our Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams, speaking on “Meet The Press,” had the most ominous prediction of the day when said ... (click for more)

Sports

Tamika Catchings Headed Into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee women's basketball legend Tamika Catchings was announced Saturday as part of the nine-member 2020 induction class for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Catchings follows in the footsteps of her head coach at Tennessee, the late Pat Summitt, who was the first and only other person associated with the Lady Vol program to be welcomed ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Get Another Anosike Basketball Player

Giving each other some space goes with the territory these days for Nicky and E.J. Anosike but not necessarily for reasons you might assume in these unprecedented times. Sister and brother are living under the same roof in Knoxville. Co-existing depends on common courtesy. It also thrives on mutual respect. Nicky, 34, played on Tennessee’s last two national championship women’s ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors