Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BENN, NATHANIEL OSAZE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
EVADING ARREST
EVADING ARREST
---
BIRT, DE UNOTA M
2004 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
BONNER, SAVELT D
2004 E 12 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
BURNS, JESSICA ANN
4719 LAKE HILL CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37321
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CAMERON, MICHAEL CLAYTON
8810 FULLER RD.
CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF STOLEN LICENSE PLATES
---
CLARK, AARON JERMAINE
238 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374112749
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
EDWARDS, RAYMOND LAMAR
1715 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
GREEN, FELICIA SHAWNTA
3310 DELONG AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101224
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
HISLAR, ROSEANN TENACIA
110 HENDRICKS BOULEVARD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JOHNSON, TOMMY FITZGERALD
2101 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071062
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
LOUNDS, TONY TAVARES
510 Menlo St Chattanooga, 374112807
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MCCROSKEY, MARLIN LATREY
6847 MARTHA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
OTT, BILLY RAY
3108 HWY 127 DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
PARIS, COREY J
4907 MARILYN LN APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
PARTAIN, DAVID ALAN
7807 HUNTINGTON FOREST HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
REYNOLDS, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
6623 HOLDER ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
ROBINSON, DIAMANTE JERRELL
1408 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
ROBINSON, TANISHA CHRISTINA
11 EAST 7TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
SHEPHEARD, TERRA LYNN
2520 OLIVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROSTITUTION)
---
STEVENS, WESLEY BLAKE
8905 DRAKE PARKWAY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
STOWE, RAQUANN DONAVON
1226 CYPRESS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
---
SUAREZ, DANIEL
1236 JOHN ROSS RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
TAYLOR, VERNON
1727 DOCKSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
VAUGHN, WILLIAM ARLON
6017 B WENTWORTH AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
Here are the mug shots:
|BENN, NATHANIEL OSAZE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/09/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- EVADING ARREST
- EVADING ARREST
|
|BIRT, DE UNOTA M
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/17/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2020
Charge(s):
|
|BONNER, SAVELT D
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/12/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2020
Charge(s):
|
|BURNS, JESSICA ANN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/28/1973
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|EDWARDS, RAYMOND LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/11/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2020
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|GREEN, FELICIA SHAWNTA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/19/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|HISLAR, ROSEANN TENACIA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/09/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCCROSKEY, MARLIN LATREY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/24/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|OTT, BILLY RAY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/29/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2020
Charge(s):
|
|PARIS, COREY J
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/30/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2020
Charge(s):
|
|REYNOLDS, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/06/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|ROBINSON, TANISHA CHRISTINA
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/10/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|SHEPHEARD, TERRA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/06/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROSTITUTION)
|
|STOWE, RAQUANN DONAVON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/30/1998
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
|
|TAYLOR, VERNON
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 09/11/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|VAUGHN, WILLIAM ARLON
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 11/05/1958
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/05/2020
Charge(s):
|