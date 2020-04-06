 Monday, April 6, 2020 82.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Tennessee Adds 21 Deaths To Coronavirus Toll; Nashville Has 110 New Cases In A Day; Alstom Big Blue Building To Be Used For Patients In "Worst Case Scenario"

Monday, April 6, 2020

Tennessee now has 65 coronavirus deaths - up 21 since the Sunday report.

Cases have gone up from 3,663 to 3,802.

Hamilton County is now reporting nine coronavirus deaths.  A 10th person died earlier in a Chattanooga hospital, but was from an area county.

There have been 85 coronavirus cases within Hamilton County thus far, according to the latest report.

Officials said 352 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus.

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said officials are now planning "in a worst case scenario" to use the Alstom "Big Blue" Building that has 400,000 square feet of space.

He said that would take the place of the Convention Center, which was mentioned earlier

He said over people were tested on Monday morning at the Bonnyshire Drive site. He said two PH.Ds. have been added at the Baylor School lab and another piece of equipment ordered. He said those moves should lead to the ability to test 300 people per day.

County Health Director Becky Barnes said eight of the nine victims have been ages 65-81. The ninth was a child under five.

She said Hamilton County has an older population than such areas as Nashville and Memphis.

Concerning long-term care facilities, she said one patient earlier contracted the virus, was hospitalized and several workers were quarantined. She said no further patients at the facility contracted the virus.

Ms. Barnes said of the 26 people tested on Friday, all were negative. She said it appears that many tested Monday morning will also be negative. 

Bradley County is at 23 cases of the deadly new strain of virus. 

Marion County now has 20 cases. It has recorded one death. 

Shelby County has shot up to 766 cases and is now recording 13 deaths.

There have been 15 deaths at Sumner County (Gallatin) with 335 cases.

Sequatchie County has gone up to two cases.

Grundy has gone up to 15 cases. Meigs County has two, while Bledsoe County has three cases and Franklin County has 14 and has now recorded a death.

McMinn County has three cases and Monroe County has increased to six. Polk County has three cases.

There are now 260 cases in Williamson County - up from 148 on Thursday. Williamson County has now reported two coronavirus deaths.

Knox County, which now reports three deaths, is at 119 cases.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced on Monday a total number of 1,034 confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in Nashville/Davidson County, an increase of 110 cases in the past 24 hours. The confirmed cases range in age from 2 months to 85 years.

Health officials have confirmed a total of six deaths in Davidson County.

Thirty-seven individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 remain hospitalized, and 129 individuals have recovered from the virus. The remaining cases are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms.


Mayor Berke Says Recent Talk Of Robust Job Growth At Chattanooga Now "A Distant Memory"

Mayor Andy Berke said, due to the coronavirus crisis, that recent talk about robust job growth at Chattanooga is "a distant memory." He said: I appreciate everyone in Chattanooga who observed our shelter-in-place order this past weekend -- your good judgement now makes a difference and will save lives. If you see a place of business or public gathering that is out of compliance, ... (click for more)

Quarantined Police Head Back To Work After Suspect Has Negative COVID-19 Test

The East Ridge Police Department announced that the results of the COVID-19 test that was given to the person arrested by officers on March 20 were negative for the virus. The officers that had been self-quarantined since then have returned to work. They had taken the individual to the Hamilton County Jail, but he was not allowed in the jail due to possible coronavirus symptoms. (click for more)

Opinion

Perspective On The Virus

First, the coronavirus problem: We all know the current numbers of 'cases' and deaths attributed to the coronavirus keep changing -- always increasing, moment by moment. (Except in China; somehow it seems they quickly got their latest invention completely under control! Makes you wonder, don't it?) The number of recoveries is also increasing, although we don't hear much about recoveries; ... (click for more)

A Tribute To My Dad - And Response (6)

As a young boy, by the time I woke up every morning during the week my dad had already left for work. I would wake up before daylight some days but could never catch him before he left. He was a newspaper man, a reporter for the Chattanooga Free Press. On occasion I would get to visit him in the old Free Press building in downtown Chattanooga. I remember the massive elevator ... (click for more)

Sports

Tamika Catchings Headed Into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee women's basketball legend Tamika Catchings was announced Saturday as part of the nine-member 2020 induction class for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Catchings follows in the footsteps of her head coach at Tennessee, the late Pat Summitt, who was the first and only other person associated with the Lady Vol program to be welcomed ... (click for more)

UTC Volleyball’s Gauthreaux Returns For Redshirt Senior Season

“When she went down with a season-ending injury early into camp, it was difficult for all of us within our program to understand why it happened, because of all that she had done to prepare for a great senior season,” said head coach Travis Filar. “And it was especially hard on Mikaela that just like that, her season was done.” Gauthreaux was coming off a stellar junior season ... (click for more)


