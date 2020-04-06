Tennessee Adds 21 Deaths To Coronavirus Toll; Nashville Has 110 New Cases In A Day; Alstom Big Blue Building To Be Used For Patients In "Worst Case Scenario"

Tennessee now has 65 coronavirus deaths - up 21 since the Sunday report.

Cases have gone up from 3,663 to 3,802.

Hamilton County is now reporting nine coronavirus deaths. A 10th person died earlier in a Chattanooga hospital, but was from an area county.

There have been 85 coronavirus cases within Hamilton County thus far, according to the latest report.

Officials said 352 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus.

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said officials are now planning "in a worst case scenario" to use the Alstom "Big Blue" Building that has 400,000 square feet of space.

He said that would take the place of the Convention Center, which was mentioned earlier

He said over people were tested on Monday morning at the Bonnyshire Drive site. He said two PH.Ds. have been added at the Baylor School lab and another piece of equipment ordered. He said those moves should lead to the ability to test 300 people per day.

County Health Director Becky Barnes said eight of the nine victims have been ages 65-81. The ninth was a child under five.

She said Hamilton County has an older population than such areas as Nashville and Memphis.

Concerning long-term care facilities, she said one patient earlier contracted the virus, was hospitalized and several workers were quarantined. She said no further patients at the facility contracted the virus.

Ms. Barnes said of the 26 people tested on Friday, all were negative. She said it appears that many tested Monday morning will also be negative.

Bradley County is at 23 cases of the deadly new strain of virus.

Marion County now has 20 cases. It has recorded one death.

Shelby County has shot up to 766 cases and is now recording 13 deaths.

There have been 15 deaths at Sumner County (Gallatin) with 335 cases.

Sequatchie County has gone up to two cases.

Grundy has gone up to 15 cases. Meigs County has two, while Bledsoe County has three cases and Franklin County has 14 and has now recorded a death.

McMinn County has three cases and Monroe County has increased to six. Polk County has three cases.

There are now 260 cases in Williamson County - up from 148 on Thursday. Williamson County has now reported two coronavirus deaths.

Knox County, which now reports three deaths, is at 119 cases.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced on Monday a total number of 1,034 confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in Nashville/Davidson County, an increase of 110 cases in the past 24 hours. The confirmed cases range in age from 2 months to 85 years.

Health officials have confirmed a total of six deaths in Davidson County.

Thirty-seven individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 remain hospitalized, and 129 individuals have recovered from the virus. The remaining cases are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms.