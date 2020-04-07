Advocates Ask Governor Lee To Ban Utility Shutoffs

More that 30 faith, labor, environmental and community organizations sent a letter to Governor Bill Lee on Tuesday requesting that he—mayors, utility regulators, and rural electric cooperative, public power and water utility boards—take steps to implement a moratorium on all electricity, water, and telecommunications utility shut-offs, waiver of all late-payment charges, and reinstitution of any services that have already been cut off due to nonpayment.

The coronavirus crisis is already causing widespread job losses across America, disproportionately hurting low-income households, communities of color, and American Indian communities. These families face difficulties in affording basic utility services, and some have already been disconnected from water and electricity, said officials.

Many governors across the country have heeded the call, taking action to make sure all residents have access to electric, gas, and water service during the current pandemic, including Governors Cooper (NC), Kelly (KS), Bullock (MT), Polis (CO), Carney (DE), Hogan (MD), and more.

Link to letter