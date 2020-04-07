Chattanooga Man Facing Felony Murder Charge After Police Said He Took Part In Home Invasion In Which His Accomplice Was Killed

A Chattanooga man is facing a felony murder charge after police said he took part in a home invasion in Chicago and his accomplice was shot and killed by the homeowner.

Bradley J. Finnan, 38, is also charged with two counts of home invasion.

The homeowner was not charged.

Police said, “Fearing for his life and the lives of his wife and children, the homeowner discharged a round from the family handgun, striking Mr. Brodacz in the abdomen.”

Police said Finnan and Larry Brodacz planned a "targeted" robbery at a home on North Evergreen Avenue in the Arlington Heights neighborhood.

They said Brodacz was armed with a gun as well as a knife. The homeowner chased Finnan out of the house, then went for his gun. He then saw Brodacz holding a gun on his wife and two children. He shot Brodacz in the abdomen after Brodacz turned his attention on him.

Finnan was located by police nearby.