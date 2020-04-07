Chattanooga Man Facing Felony Murder Charge After Police Said He Took Part In Home Invasion In Which His Accomplice Was Killed

 Tuesday, April 7, 2020 68.0°F   overcast   Overcast

A Chattanooga man is facing a felony murder charge after police said he took part in a home invasion in Chicago and his accomplice was shot and killed by the homeowner.

Bradley J. Finnan, 38, is also charged with two counts of home invasion.

The homeowner was not charged.

Police said, “Fearing for his life and the lives of his wife and children, the homeowner discharged a round from the family handgun, striking Mr. Brodacz in the abdomen.”

Police said Finnan and Larry Brodacz planned a "targeted" robbery at a home on North Evergreen Avenue in the Arlington Heights neighborhood.

They said Brodacz was armed with a gun as well as a knife. The homeowner chased Finnan out of the house, then went for his gun. He then saw Brodacz holding a gun on his wife and two children. He shot Brodacz in the abdomen after Brodacz turned his attention on him.

Finnan was located by police nearby.


A Whitfield County CPA says the first of the stimulus checks aimed at helping the nation’s economy recover from the COVID -19 pandemic could be in local bank accounts as early as mid-April. ... (click for more)

As leaders warn the nation about what could be the peak period of the COVID-19 crisis in the next two weeks, Whitfield County Emergency Management Director Claude Craig said Tuesday his agency ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department has released a heat map of the COVID-19 cases in the county. The map shows the density of cases in a particular area. The more cases there are in an area, ... (click for more)




Whitfield County CPA: Stimulus Checks Could Begin By Mid-April

A Whitfield County CPA says the first of the stimulus checks aimed at helping the nation’s economy recover from the COVID -19 pandemic could be in local bank accounts as early as mid-April. Giving that information Tuesday afternoon during one of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners’ twice-weekly teleconference calls, local accountant Mark Krueger said 60 million checks ... (click for more)

EMA Director: Whitfield County Capable Of Setting Up Field Hospital With 150 Beds, If Needed, For COVID-19

As leaders warn the nation about what could be the peak period of the COVID-19 crisis in the next two weeks, Whitfield County Emergency Management Director Claude Craig said Tuesday his agency has the capability of setting up a field hospital with 150 beds, if needed. “It would take a little bit of work, but we could get it set up in a short length of time, I believe,” Mr. ... (click for more)

When Memes Become Our Theology

Social media and memes. They seem to be made for each other. If you’re looking for laughs, they often give great comic relief, particularly in this difficult time we are facing. But as I’ve seen many of the memes that regularly get posted and shared, I felt compelled to share a few thoughts. This is the main one: “Never get your theology from memes.” Typically memes are ... (click for more)

Who Would Pick A Fight With Rhonda Thurman?

I have to ask, What kind of an idiot picks a fight with Rhonda Thurman? Good grief; there is ignorant, there is dumb, there is stupid, and then there are those who think this good lady doesn't know what she's doing? Yes, she seems to have an answer for everything. And her answers always seem to be right on point -- thorough, well thought out, and devastating ... (click for more)

Lady Vols' Hoops: 2019-20 Season Notebook

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- The inaugural season of the Kellie Harper era at Tennessee is in the books. It came to an unexpected and surreal end when the coronavirus (COVID-19) global health crisis forced the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Tournament and altered typical human activities around the world for a substantial period of time. A Lady Vol team that started two freshmen and ... (click for more)

Tamika Catchings Headed Into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee women's basketball legend Tamika Catchings was announced Saturday as part of the nine-member 2020 induction class for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Catchings follows in the footsteps of her head coach at Tennessee, the late Pat Summitt, who was the first and only other person associated with the Lady Vol program to be welcomed ... (click for more)


