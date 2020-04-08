Man Seriously Injured In Tuesday Night Shooting On Pinewood Avenue

A man was seriously injured in a shooting in Chattanooga on Tuesday night.
The incident happened around 9 p.m. on Pinewood Avenue.
The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
There were no injuries in a house fire the Chattanooga Fire Department worked early Wednesday morning. Firefighters worked to keep flames from making their way to the main living area of the ... (click for more)
The City Council on Tuesday night approved $500,000 for the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce to help with the process of Small Business Administration loans related to the Covid-19 stimulus program. ... (click for more)
There were no injuries in a house fire the Chattanooga Fire Department worked early Wednesday morning. Firefighters worked to keep flames from making their way to the main living area of the home and reunited the residents with their cat.
It happened at 1 a.m. in the 4700 block of Preserve Drive, off of Webb Road.
A 911 caller reported that her garage was on fire ... (click for more)
Social media and memes. They seem to be made for each other. If you’re looking for laughs, they often give great comic relief, particularly in this difficult time we are facing.
But as I’ve seen many of the memes that regularly get posted and shared, I felt compelled to share a few thoughts. This is the main one:
“Never get your theology from memes.”
Typically memes are ... (click for more)
On Friday morning the phone rang at 1 a.m., calling Manny Sethi – who is in a race to become the next senator from Tennessee – to come to the hospital. Sethi, who is one of Nashville’s premier trauma surgeons, would then perform not one surgery, but nine more before he went back home about mid-morning on Monday. “I guess I was working about 80 hours a week in the operating room,” ... (click for more)
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- The inaugural season of the Kellie Harper era at Tennessee is in the books. It came to an unexpected and surreal end when the coronavirus (COVID-19) global health crisis forced the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Tournament and altered typical human activities around the world for a substantial period of time.
A Lady Vol team that started two freshmen and ... (click for more)
Chattanooga Mocs Men’s Basketball Coach Lamont Paris earned his first head coaching honor. He was named to the Achieving Coaching Excellence College Basketball Honor Roll Monday afternoon.
His Mocs claimed their 25th 20-win campaign with a 20-13 record. It was a strong step forward for the program. Matt Ryan (2nd) and Ramon Vila (3rd) made the All-Southern Conference squad ... (click for more)