 Thursday, April 9, 2020 74.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


BID Board Still Dealing With Issue Of Whether To Assess Non-Profits

Wednesday, April 8, 2020 - by Joseph Dycus

The Chattanooga Business Improvement District (BID) Board continues to deal with the thorny issue of whether non-profits should be exempt from assessments in the new downtown district.

 

The board on Wednesday took to Zoom to meet. During the open-to-the-public meeting, five members of the board discussed what would happen to churches and other non-profits.

 

Gordon Stalans brought up two separate churches whose parking lots are taxable, and the ramifications of that discovery.

 

“So we have to take that into account also because the ordinance does say that the ordinance does have to be exempt from property tax,” said Mr. Stalans. “The finance committee will meet and we’ll come back to the board with another recommendation. I’m hoping we can meet before next week’s meeting and get that taken care of.”

 

Board Chairman Steve Hunt laid out his plan for the immediate future. He also said there was no strict timeline the board needed to follow, pointing out that accuracy was more important than speed.

 

“We will want to make sure we follow up with each of those non-profits after the fact and before the board meeting so that they can get their list of questions together,” said Mr. Hunt. “I don’t know if there’s any burning timetable to adhere to.”

 

The topic of late fees was also discussed by the board. It was said that the city reached out to the board and asked what their policy on late fees would be during the pandemic. Officials said they would fall in line with the city government’s policies, and that those affected should be expecting to receive a statement soon.

 

“That was passed unanimously at the February board meeting. I think we’re all good on that front,” said Julia Bursch. “They’re preparing for sending a statement to those who had not paid city taxes or BID fees or anything that appeared on that bill.”

 

The chairman made sure to point out that the four non-profits who asked for an exemption will not be seeing this statement.

 

“For clarification, the four non-profits who have applied for a reduction or an exemption, we have suspended that. So they won’t get a notice.”


April 8, 2020

BID Board Still Dealing With Issue Of Whether To Assess Non-Profits

April 8, 2020

Erlanger, Hamilton County Get Federal Grants Related To Coronavirus Expenses

April 8, 2020

Lee Says Test Developed That Can Give COVID-19 Results In Little As 5 Minutes; 800 Healthcare Workers Have Responded To Call For Help


The Chattanooga Business Improvement District (BID) Board continues to deal with the thorny issue of whether non-profits should be exempt from assessments in the new downtown district. ... (click for more)

Erlanger Health System and Hamilton County are among 29 entities in Tennessee getting a share of $25 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services related to coronavirus expenses. ... (click for more)

Governor Bill Lee said Wednesday that a t the end of March, Abbott announced the development of a new rapid COVID-19 test on the ID Now Machine. These rapid, point of care tests show a positive ... (click for more)




Breaking News

BID Board Still Dealing With Issue Of Whether To Assess Non-Profits

The Chattanooga Business Improvement District (BID) Board continues to deal with the thorny issue of whether non-profits should be exempt from assessments in the new downtown district. The board on Wednesday took to Zoom to meet. During the open-to-the-public meeting, five members of the board discussed what would happen to churches and other non-profits. Gordon Stalans ... (click for more)

Erlanger, Hamilton County Get Federal Grants Related To Coronavirus Expenses

Erlanger Health System and Hamilton County are among 29 entities in Tennessee getting a share of $25 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services related to coronavirus expenses. Erlanger received $891,050. The county's share is $640,790. The funds are designed "to help their communities detect, prevent, diagnose and treat COVID-19. The funds can also be ... (click for more)

Opinion

Joe Smith: I'm In Rhonda Thurman's Corner

I didn’t sleep well last night. It was one of those times when this old boxing coach was in a 10-round boxing match in my spirit. So many people are hurting right now. I have friends that have lost their jobs and are struggling to feed their families. My 11-year-old grandson tells me, “Pops I want to go to school.” I miss Sunday morning worship with my pastor and church family. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Manny Sethi's Weekend

On Friday morning the phone rang at 1 a.m., calling Manny Sethi – who is in a race to become the next senator from Tennessee – to come to the hospital. Sethi, who is one of Nashville’s premier trauma surgeons, would then perform not one surgery, but nine more before he went back home about mid-morning on Monday. “I guess I was working about 80 hours a week in the operating room,” ... (click for more)

Sports

SSAC Announces 2020 Women's Golf Awards

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Southern States Athletic Conference announced the 2020 SSAC women's golf award winner, highlighted by William Carey's Papatsara Niamrungrueang being named 2020 SSAC Women's Golf Player of the Year. Dalton State's Sydney Hermann collected Freshman of the Year honors, while all seven Lady Birds made the All-Conference team. Rijos, Daniel, Gasaway, ... (click for more)

Lady Vols' Hoops: 2019-20 Season Notebook

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- The inaugural season of the Kellie Harper era at Tennessee is in the books. It came to an unexpected and surreal end when the coronavirus (COVID-19) global health crisis forced the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Tournament and altered typical human activities around the world for a substantial period of time. A Lady Vol team that started two freshmen and ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors