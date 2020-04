State Education Department Partners With PBS For Instructional Lessons; State Joins With Nextdoor To Help Provide Critical Information

The Tennessee Department of Education has established a partnership with PBS stations across the state to offer first through eighth grade students up to 30 hours of instructional lessons a week, Governor Bill Lee said.

He said this instruction is made possible by Tennessee teachers teaching with Tennessee curriculum.

Governor Lee said, "The state has also worked to ensure there is support for early literacy through a partnership with an early education app, ReadyRosie, which provides short videos and free resources on topics like literacy and math for Tennessee families with children from birth to 3rd grade.

Additional information can be found here

"With the passage of the federal funding through the CARES Act, the Department is preparing to deploy one-time relief funds to school districts as soon as the funding becomes available. Federal funds will support meal preparation and distribution, extended learning opportunities for all students, internet and hardware accessibility, and student needs related to homeless and high mobility populations."

Also, he said Tennessee is partnering with Nextdoor to provide official, real-time information to Tennesseans about the state’s response to COVID-19.

He said, "The partnership will allow us to reach thousands of neighborhoods with critical information during this unprecedented time.

"All Tennessee neighbors on Nextdoor will automatically receive messages. If you're not on Nextdoor, but interested in joining your Nextdoor neighborhood, you can visit Nextdoor.com to download the free app."