Georgia Has 33 More Coronavirus Deaths For Total Of 1,165; Has 27,492 Cases

Georgia state health officials on Friday said there have been 1,165 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus, 33 more since Thursday.

The confirmed cases are now at 27,491 up by 1,232 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations are at 5,307, up 117 since Thursday.

Whitfield County now has 111 cases, up 8 from Thursday, and remains at four deaths.



Walker County is reporting 60 cases and no deaths. Dade County has 16 cases, up two, and remains at one death.

Catoosa County has two more, at 49, and Chattooga County remains with 16 cases and two deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville now has 323 cases, 10 more than Thursday. They had one more death from the virus, for a total of 31.

Floyd County (Rome) has one more case for a total of 145, and remains at 11 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 113 cases, 21 more than Thursday, but no more deaths, for a total of 12.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 2,889. There have been 122 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 1,676 cases and 94 deaths. There are now 2,071 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 49 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 1,844 cases and 58 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) now has 1,530 cases and 123 deaths.