Georgia Has 33 More Coronavirus Deaths For Total Of 1,165; Has 27,492 Cases

Georgia state health officials on Friday said there have been 1,165 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus, 33 more since Thursday.

The confirmed cases are now at 27,491 up by 1,232 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations are at 5,307, up 117 since Thursday.

Whitfield County now has 111 cases, up 8 from Thursday, and remains at four deaths. 

Walker County is reporting 60 cases and no deaths. Dade County has 16 cases, up two, and remains at one death.

Catoosa County has two more, at 49, and Chattooga County remains with 16 cases and two deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville now has 323 cases, 10 more than Thursday. They had one more death from the virus, for a total of 31. 

Floyd County (Rome) has one more case for a total of 145, and remains at 11 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 113 cases, 21 more than Thursday, but no more deaths, for a total of 12.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 2,889. There have been 122 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 1,676 cases and 94 deaths. There are now 2,071 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 49 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 1,844 cases and 58 deaths.   

Dougherty County (Albany) now has 1,530 cases and 123 deaths.


The Hamilton County Health Department reports that, out of the 1,377 COVID-19 tests conducted last weekend at the Riverfront Parkway Testing Site, five were returned as positive. Officials ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials on Friday said there have been 1,165 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus, 33 more since Thursday. The confirmed cases are now at 27,491 up ... (click for more)

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group said a mass COVID-19 testing initiative will begin next week for all Tennessee Department of Correction staff and the inmates in their care. ... (click for more)



The Hamilton County Health Department reports that, out of the 1,377 COVID-19 tests conducted last weekend at the Riverfront Parkway Testing Site, five were returned as positive. Officials said, "The Health Department is pleased with the small number of positives and says this is an indicator of low prevalence of disease in our community. This is good news as we responsibly ... (click for more)

Law Day 2020, The Courts Adapt To The Crisis

The first day of May is Law Day. We set aside May 1 of each year to celebrate the rule of law and the role of law in our society. The American Bar Association, our nation’s largest legal organization, describes it in these words: “Law Day provides an opportunity to understand how law and the legal process protect our liberty, strive to achieve justice, and contribute to ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden In May 2020

As I walked through my garden, I wondered when was the last time the month of May arrived during the night with temperatures in the 40s! But I was warmed by a yearly memory I’ve carried around for well over 50 years ago. I had to be about 12 years old when I saw a picture of a “flapper girl,” which is what they called the pretty girls who quit wearing the then-required tight corsets, ... (click for more)

CFC Gains High-Profile Shareholder From Across The Ocean: Exeter City FC's Supporter Trust A Shareholder In Local Team

The Chattanooga Football Club spotlighted an unlikely entity during their Thursday “Owner of the Week” twitter post. The Scenic City’s blue-clad and community-owned team revealed another shareholder, this time a team from across the eastward ocean. The Exeter City Football Club, the aptly-named team from Exeter, England, plays in League Two of the English soccer pyramid. Nicknamed ... (click for more)

Mocs' Tanner Smith Named Scholar All-American By NWCA

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga sophomore wrestler Tanner Smith was named Scholar All-American by the National Wrestling Coaches Association this week. Smith is a two-time qualifier for the NCAA Tournament with a 3.85 grade-point-average in Business Analytics. In order to be considered for the NWCA Scholar All-American honors, individuals must have a 3.0 cumulative GPA ... (click for more)


