Superintendent Johnson To Make Announcement Tuesday On August School Opening

Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson will hold a news conference Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. about the opening of schools in August.

Dr. Johnson will announce the formation of a task force to begin plans and preparation to open schools again. Dr. Johnson will introduce the leaders of the task force, and they will comment on how plans will be formulated for opening schools.

Hamilton County Schools follows Health Department and CDC guidelines for small group gatherings. Those attending must wear a mask, and infrared temperature scans will be taken before entering the board room.

The meeting will be held in the board room at the Hamilton County Schools central office at 3074 Hickory Valley Road.