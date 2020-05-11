 Monday, May 11, 2020 62.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Superintendent Johnson To Make Announcement Tuesday On August School Opening

Monday, May 11, 2020

Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson will hold a news conference Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. about the opening of schools in August.

Dr. Johnson will announce the formation of a task force to begin plans and preparation to open schools again.  Dr. Johnson will introduce the leaders of the task force, and they will comment on how plans will be formulated for opening schools.

Hamilton County Schools follows Health Department and CDC guidelines for small group gatherings.  Those attending must wear a mask, and infrared temperature scans will be taken before entering the board room.

The meeting will be held in the board room at the Hamilton County Schools central office at 3074 Hickory Valley Road. 


May 11, 2020

Study By Hamilton Flourishing Says Hamilton County Teachers Make More Than Any Surrounding Tennessee County

May 11, 2020

May 11, 2020

The group Hamilton Flourishing has released "the most comprehensive, third party, review of teacher compensation of teachers in Hamilton County Schools (HCDE) in recent memory." It said the ... (click for more)

HCSO Promotes New Public Information Officer

Sheriff Jim Hammond and the HCSO Public Relations Division announce the appointment of Rachel Frizzell to the position of public information officer. Ms. Frizzell began her career with the HCSO as a college intern in the summer of 2018. She was later hired part-time by the Public Relations Division in January of 2019 to help assist with the creation of the HCSO’s 200th Anniversary ... (click for more)

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly. To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com. In addition, ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Value Of A Tennessee Citizen's Life Just Dropped To $10 - And Response (7)

Resuming vehicle emissions testing currently is a more efficient way of spreading disease than even the Chinese could imagine. Taking a single emissions employee, who is now presumed to be a health and hygiene expert, and putting them at the steering wheel of hundreds of cars and drivers each week seems highly contrary to the public interest in having their safety and health ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Obama "Blowing Smoke"

When I read former President, Barack Obama had raged in a very pointed attack on current President Donald Trump, calling Trump’s reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic as “an absolute chaotic disaster," it made me mad. Obama went as far as to lambast his successor with the personal smear, “… when that mindset -- of ‘what’s in it for me’ and ‘to heck with everybody else’ -- when that ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Basketball Announces Transfer From St. Louis

Chattanooga Mocs Head Men’s Basketball Coach Lamont Paris announced the second student-athlete addition to the 2020-21 roster Friday afternoon with the signing of KC Hankton. Hankton is a transfer from St. Louis in the Atlantic 10. The period began with three-year James Madison starter Darius Banks signing for his senior season in the Scenic City. Hankton is a rising junior. ... (click for more)

Cleveland State's Za'kkria Robinson Signs With Point University

Cleveland State’s Za’kkria Robinson has signed to continue her basketball career with Point University, an NAIA school in Point, Georgia. Two years ago Cougars’ head coach Evelyn Thompson received a phone call about a “smart, hardworking girl who deserved an opportunity” to play basketball at the collegiate level. Head coach Shayne Morin and assistant coach Courtney Braxton at ... (click for more)


