Georgia Has 36 More Coronavirus Deaths; 33,927 Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 1,441 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 36 more since Sunday.

The confirmed cases are now at 33,927 - up from 33,476.

Hospitalizations are at 6,015 - up 16 since Sunday.

Whitfield County remains at 154 cases and is still at six deaths.



Walker County is reporting no new cases, for total of 65 and no deaths. Dade County still has 17 cases and one death.

Catoosa County is at 53 cases and no deaths, and Chattooga County is at 16 and two deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 363 cases and 33 deaths, two new, from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) remains at a total of 157 cases and 12 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 122 cases and one more death, for total of 16 deaths from coronavirus.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 3,516. There have been 145 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 2,176 cases. Cobb is up to 118 deaths. There are now 2,544 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 71 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 2,457 cases and 92 deaths, five more since Sunday.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,597 cases and two more deaths for a total of 128 deaths.