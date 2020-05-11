 Monday, May 11, 2020 66.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Georgia Has 36 More Coronavirus Deaths; 33,927 Cases

Monday, May 11, 2020

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 1,441 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 36 more since Sunday.

The confirmed cases are now at 33,927 - up from 33,476.

Hospitalizations are at 6,015 - up 16 since Sunday.

Whitfield County remains at 154 cases and is still at six deaths.  

Walker County is reporting no new cases, for total of 65 and no deaths. Dade County still has 17 cases and one death.

Catoosa County is at 53 cases and no deaths, and Chattooga County is at 16 and two deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 363 cases and 33 deaths, two new, from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) remains at a total of 157 cases and 12 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 122 cases and one more death, for total of 16 deaths from coronavirus.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 3,516. There have been 145 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 2,176 cases. Cobb is up to 118 deaths. There are now 2,544 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 71 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 2,457 cases and 92 deaths, five more since Sunday.   

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,597 cases and two more deaths for a total of 128 deaths.


Rep Haskeem And Black Caucus, Why Perpetuate Division?

Rep. Haskeem and Black Caucus, why perpetuate division? I just read an article where the Tennessee state government planned to utilize the wonderful men and women of the Tennessee National Guard to test under-served communities with free COVID testing. Why perpetuate division, I ask again? Division is unhealthy for under-served communities and the community at large. The ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Obama "Blowing Smoke"

When I read former President, Barack Obama had raged in a very pointed attack on current President Donald Trump, calling Trump's reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic as "an absolute chaotic disaster," it made me mad. Obama went as far as to lambast his successor with the personal smear, "… when that mindset -- of 'what's in it for me' and 'to heck with everybody else' -- when that

Mocs Basketball Announces Transfer From St. Louis

Chattanooga Mocs Head Men's Basketball Coach Lamont Paris announced the second student-athlete addition to the 2020-21 roster Friday afternoon with the signing of KC Hankton. Hankton is a transfer from St. Louis in the Atlantic 10. The period began with three-year James Madison starter Darius Banks signing for his senior season in the Scenic City. Hankton is a rising junior.

Cleveland State's Za'kkria Robinson Signs With Point University

Cleveland State's Za'kkria Robinson has signed to continue her basketball career with Point University, an NAIA school in Point, Georgia. Two years ago Cougars' head coach Evelyn Thompson received a phone call about a "smart, hardworking girl who deserved an opportunity" to play basketball at the collegiate level. Head coach Shayne Morin and assistant coach Courtney Braxton at


