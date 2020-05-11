 Tuesday, May 12, 2020 Weather

Breaking News


Mayor Berke Says Chattanoogans Will Not Have Their COVID-19 Results Shared with Law Enforcement; Says Guard May Help In Testing While Not Wearing Fatigues

Monday, May 11, 2020 - by Joseph Dycus

Chattanoogans will not have their COVID-19 test results being shared with law enforcement. During his Monday Facebook Livestream, Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke said the city is “not doing that.”

 

He said the city has the option to sign a “memorandum of understanding” with the state, which would allow the city and its law enforcement agencies to access information about who has tested positive for COVID-19.

 

“I have talked to Chief Roddy about it, and he says that it would not help CPD, because the speed with which we have to respond to a call and go help people is too great for us to spend time trying to figure out (if a person has COVID-19),” said the mayor.

 

The mayor asked Chattanoogans to spread the word about this, and insisted that people still be tested for COVID-19.

 

“You do not have to worry about results being turned over to law enforcement in this community.”

 

In regards to having opposition to the National Guard performing testing at Chattanooga Housing Authority properties, Mayor Berke said the city is looking for ways to allay those concerns.

 

“That is certainly understandable, and we in fact asked that there was something else they could wear,” said the mayor. “It ended up that the state decided to postpone the testing, move it to another time, and find different apparel for the National Guard’s people to do the testing.”

 

He said his main concern is getting people in various parts of Chattanooga tested for COVID-19, citing the number of vulnerable residents in neighborhoods around the city.

 

“The last thing I want to see in the community is to have one person in that home or tower affect many others and have bad outcomes as a result,” said the mayor. “We need to have a safe location for all of our residents, and I’m committed to that and we’re going to continue to work on it.”


May 12, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

May 11, 2020

Mayor Berke Says Chattanoogans Will Not Have Their COVID-19 Results Shared with Law Enforcement; Says Guard May Help In Testing While Not Wearing Fatigues

May 11, 2020

9th Resident Dies Of Coronavirus At Life Care Center Of Athens, Tn.


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BORAN, KASEY LEN 1237 BIRMINGHAM HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37419 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous ... (click for more)

Chattanoogans will not have their COVID-19 test results being shared with law enforcement. During his Monday Facebook Livestream, Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke said the city is “not doing that.” ... (click for more)

A ninth resident has died of coronavirus at Life Care Center of Athens, Tn. Officials said: Resident update: - Our residents who have tested both positive and negative for COVID-19 are ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BORAN, KASEY LEN 1237 BIRMINGHAM HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37419 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- BURKE, OLIVER RYAN 9815 COLONY PARK LN SODDY DAISY, 373794902 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga Booked for Previous ... (click for more)

Mayor Berke Says Chattanoogans Will Not Have Their COVID-19 Results Shared with Law Enforcement; Says Guard May Help In Testing While Not Wearing Fatigues

Chattanoogans will not have their COVID-19 test results being shared with law enforcement. During his Monday Facebook Livestream, Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke said the city is “not doing that.” He said the city has the option to sign a “memorandum of understanding” with the state, which would allow the city and its law enforcement agencies to access information about who has ... (click for more)

Opinion

Rep Haskeem And Black Caucus, Why Perpetuate Division?

Rep. Haskeem and Black Caucus, why perpetuate division? I just read an article where the Tennessee state government planned to utilize the wonderful men and women of the Tennessee National Guard to test under-served communities with free COVID testing. Why perpetuate division, I ask again? Division is unhealthy for under-served communities and the community at large. The ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: God's Newest Idea

I have just witnessed what I’ll contend is the most beautiful weekend I’ve seen this year and Sunday morning, as I marveled at nature’s beauty, the Lord blessed me with a surprising thought. Face it: His churches are in a horrible fix all over America – without the congregations’ support, some are being forced to close. This, because of well-proven guidelines and sound judgement, ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Basketball Announces Transfer From St. Louis

Chattanooga Mocs Head Men’s Basketball Coach Lamont Paris announced the second student-athlete addition to the 2020-21 roster Friday afternoon with the signing of KC Hankton. Hankton is a transfer from St. Louis in the Atlantic 10. The period began with three-year James Madison starter Darius Banks signing for his senior season in the Scenic City. Hankton is a rising junior. ... (click for more)

Cleveland State's Za'kkria Robinson Signs With Point University

Cleveland State’s Za’kkria Robinson has signed to continue her basketball career with Point University, an NAIA school in Point, Georgia. Two years ago Cougars’ head coach Evelyn Thompson received a phone call about a “smart, hardworking girl who deserved an opportunity” to play basketball at the collegiate level. Head coach Shayne Morin and assistant coach Courtney Braxton at ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors