Mayor Berke Says Chattanoogans Will Not Have Their COVID-19 Results Shared with Law Enforcement; Says Guard May Help In Testing While Not Wearing Fatigues

Chattanoogans will not have their COVID-19 test results being shared with law enforcement. During his Monday Facebook Livestream, Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke said the city is “not doing that.”

He said the city has the option to sign a “memorandum of understanding” with the state, which would allow the city and its law enforcement agencies to access information about who has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I have talked to Chief Roddy about it, and he says that it would not help CPD, because the speed with which we have to respond to a call and go help people is too great for us to spend time trying to figure out (if a person has COVID-19),” said the mayor.

The mayor asked Chattanoogans to spread the word about this, and insisted that people still be tested for COVID-19.

“You do not have to worry about results being turned over to law enforcement in this community.”

In regards to having opposition to the National Guard performing testing at Chattanooga Housing Authority properties, Mayor Berke said the city is looking for ways to allay those concerns.

“That is certainly understandable, and we in fact asked that there was something else they could wear,” said the mayor. “It ended up that the state decided to postpone the testing, move it to another time, and find different apparel for the National Guard’s people to do the testing.”

He said his main concern is getting people in various parts of Chattanooga tested for COVID-19, citing the number of vulnerable residents in neighborhoods around the city.

“The last thing I want to see in the community is to have one person in that home or tower affect many others and have bad outcomes as a result,” said the mayor. “We need to have a safe location for all of our residents, and I’m committed to that and we’re going to continue to work on it.”