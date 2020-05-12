13 More Die Of Coronavirus In Tennessee; Hamilton County Has 13 More Cases With 7 In ICU

Tennessee coronavirus deaths are up by 13 to 264, the state Health Department said Tuesday.



Cases went to 16,110 - up 566 since Monday.

Officials said 1,363 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 19 since Monday.

Hamilton County on Tuesday reported just 13 more cases of coronavirus - bringing the total to 269. The county still is reporting 13 deaths. However, there was a coronavirus death at a local hospital, but officials said the individual was from Georgia.

Hamilton County has seven coronavirus patients in Intensive Care - the highest total thus far.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced a total number of 3,785 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease - an increase of 86 in the past 24 hours.

Two more people died of the virus in Nashville, bringing the toll to 37. Officials said they were an 86-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man, and both had underlying health conditions.

Bledsoe County remains at 604 cases, but now has one coronavirus death. Almost all the cases are from Bledsoe County Correctional Complex at Pikeville.

Bradley County is up to 74 cases with one death.

Rhea County has six cases and no deaths.

Marion County is at 29 cases. It has recorded one death.

Sequatchie County is at six cases. Grundy County is at 30 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 22 cases. Franklin County has 41 cases with one death.

McMinn County is at 122 cases. Life Care Center of Athens has had an outbreak of the coronavirus with nine patients dying.

Monroe County is at 33 and it has one coronavirus death. Polk County is at 12 cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 708 cases and now has 39 deaths.

Shelby County has increased to 3,429 and deaths are at 73 with three new ones.

There are now 447 cases in Williamson County and has 10 coronavirus deaths.

Knox County, with five deaths, is at 286 cases.