Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ACUP, NICHOLAS JOSH
13979 SHERWOOD LANE PLATO, 65552
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BAILEY, CHARLES FRANKLIN
6309 POTTS RD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
BUQUO, STEVE ALLEN
8753 WALNUT LEAF DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
DAVIS, JORDAN J
2524 WILLIAMS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
DAVIS, KYRIE TREMAINE
1007 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
DODSON, DANIEL STEVEN
1626 SOUTH SMITH ST EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
GABRIEL DE LEON, IRENE BENJAMIN
2516 ARBOR CREEK WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GRIDER, LINDSEY
3615 MISSIONAIRE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT
---
HAND, JAMES RANDALL
704 S SEMINOLE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
JOHNSON, WILLIAM V
1810 EAST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
---
KIMBRELL, ANNA LISSETTE
1602 MAXWELL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374123034
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LONGLEY, THOMAS GREGORY
207 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374053840
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MCCLAIN, JANIE LAJEWELL
700 N.
HIGHLAND PARK AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
MCGEE, DYLAN AVERY
12610 CIVIC CLUB DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
---
MCMELLON, MICAH DAVID
5714 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MERRITT, JENNIFER MORRISON
3617 WELDON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MONTGOMERY, ADRIAN MARQUESE
3847 S QUAIL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MOOREHEAD, DOUGLAS EDWARD
809 BELVOIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MOTON, ANTHONY JAMES
814 WEST 14 CRT. CHATTANOOGA, 374062436
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
NORWOOD, MICHAEL LYNN
2501 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
PHILLIPS, ALEXANDER RYAN
7100 CANE HOLLOW ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RANDOLPH, TIMOTHY CARLTON
7607 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SELLS, EMILY LOUISE
4003 PATTON EDWARDS DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SIHARATH, GAVIN DEFOREST
7188 CRESTFIELD CIR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SISSON, BRITTANY NICOLE
6447 RIDGE LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SMITH, AMY DAWN
1918 ROLLING BROOKE DR. CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STRICKLAND, JONATHAN MAURIC
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
TAYLOR, GERALD D
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TIMMONS, DELISA JUANITA
1724 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063135
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
WHALEY, GARRETT TYLER
5228 LAWANA LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WILLIFORD, BRANDON CHASE
1207 FORREST GREEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
Here are the mug shots:
|BAILEY, CHARLES FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/01/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
|
|DAVIS, JORDAN J
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/30/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- SPEEDING
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|DAVIS, KYRIE TREMAINE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/27/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|DODSON, DANIEL STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/21/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|GABRIEL DE LEON, IRENE BENJAMIN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|GRIDER, LINDSEY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/18/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2020
Charge(s):
|
|HAND, JAMES RANDALL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/01/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2020
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, WILLIAM V
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/15/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2020
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
|
|KIMBRELL, ANNA LISSETTE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/09/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2020
Charge(s):
|
|MCCLAIN, JANIE LAJEWELL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/19/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
|
|MCGEE, DYLAN AVERY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/02/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2020
Charge(s):
|
|MCMELLON, MICAH DAVID
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/19/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MERRITT, JENNIFER MORRISON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/07/1973
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2020
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MONTGOMERY, ADRIAN MARQUESE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/07/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2020
Charge(s):
|
|MOOREHEAD, DOUGLAS EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/28/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2020
Charge(s):
|
|MOTON, ANTHONY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 06/29/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
- BURGLARY
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
|
|NORWOOD, MICHAEL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/01/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2020
Charge(s):
- HARASSMENT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|PHILLIPS, ALEXANDER RYAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/10/1992
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RANDOLPH, TIMOTHY CARLTON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/11/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|SELLS, EMILY LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/06/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SIHARATH, GAVIN DEFOREST
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/17/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SISSON, BRITTANY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/30/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|TAYLOR, GERALD D
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/13/1986
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TIMMONS, DELISA JUANITA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/02/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|WHALEY, GARRETT TYLER
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/22/1998
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2020
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIFORD, BRANDON CHASE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/27/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2020
Charge(s):
|