Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ACUP, NICHOLAS JOSH
13979 SHERWOOD LANE PLATO, 65552
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BAILEY, CHARLES FRANKLIN
6309 POTTS RD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
BUQUO, STEVE ALLEN
8753 WALNUT LEAF DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
DAVIS, JORDAN J
2524 WILLIAMS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
DAVIS, KYRIE TREMAINE
1007 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
DODSON, DANIEL STEVEN
1626 SOUTH SMITH ST EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
GABRIEL DE LEON, IRENE BENJAMIN
2516 ARBOR CREEK WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GRIDER, LINDSEY
3615 MISSIONAIRE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT
---
HAND, JAMES RANDALL
704 S SEMINOLE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
JOHNSON, WILLIAM V
1810 EAST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
---
KIMBRELL, ANNA LISSETTE
1602 MAXWELL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374123034
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LONGLEY, THOMAS GREGORY
207 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374053840
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MCCLAIN, JANIE LAJEWELL
700 N.

HIGHLAND PARK AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
MCGEE, DYLAN AVERY
12610 CIVIC CLUB DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
---
MCMELLON, MICAH DAVID
5714 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MERRITT, JENNIFER MORRISON
3617 WELDON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MONTGOMERY, ADRIAN MARQUESE
3847 S QUAIL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MOOREHEAD, DOUGLAS EDWARD
809 BELVOIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MOTON, ANTHONY JAMES
814 WEST 14 CRT. CHATTANOOGA, 374062436
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
NORWOOD, MICHAEL LYNN
2501 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
PHILLIPS, ALEXANDER RYAN
7100 CANE HOLLOW ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
RANDOLPH, TIMOTHY CARLTON
7607 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SELLS, EMILY LOUISE
4003 PATTON EDWARDS DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SIHARATH, GAVIN DEFOREST
7188 CRESTFIELD CIR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SISSON, BRITTANY NICOLE
6447 RIDGE LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SMITH, AMY DAWN
1918 ROLLING BROOKE DR. CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STRICKLAND, JONATHAN MAURIC
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
TAYLOR, GERALD D
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TIMMONS, DELISA JUANITA
1724 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063135
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
WHALEY, GARRETT TYLER
5228 LAWANA LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WILLIFORD, BRANDON CHASE
1207 FORREST GREEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

