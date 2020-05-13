Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ACUP, NICHOLAS JOSH

13979 SHERWOOD LANE PLATO, 65552

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BAILEY, CHARLES FRANKLIN

6309 POTTS RD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

---

BUQUO, STEVE ALLEN

8753 WALNUT LEAF DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

DAVIS, JORDAN J

2524 WILLIAMS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

---

DAVIS, KYRIE TREMAINE

1007 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

---

DODSON, DANIEL STEVEN

1626 SOUTH SMITH ST EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

GABRIEL DE LEON, IRENE BENJAMIN

2516 ARBOR CREEK WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

GRIDER, LINDSEY

3615 MISSIONAIRE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT

---

HAND, JAMES RANDALL

704 S SEMINOLE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

JOHNSON, WILLIAM V

1810 EAST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

---

KIMBRELL, ANNA LISSETTE

1602 MAXWELL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374123034

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

LONGLEY, THOMAS GREGORY

207 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374053840

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

MCCLAIN, JANIE LAJEWELL

700 N.

HIGHLAND PARK AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)---MCGEE, DYLAN AVERY12610 CIVIC CLUB DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARREST---MCMELLON, MICAH DAVID5714 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MERRITT, JENNIFER MORRISON3617 WELDON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IVPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MONTGOMERY, ADRIAN MARQUESE3847 S QUAIL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---MOOREHEAD, DOUGLAS EDWARD809 BELVOIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MOTON, ANTHONY JAMES814 WEST 14 CRT. CHATTANOOGA, 374062436Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000BURGLARYCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND---NORWOOD, MICHAEL LYNN2501 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---PHILLIPS, ALEXANDER RYAN7100 CANE HOLLOW ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RANDOLPH, TIMOTHY CARLTON7607 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---SELLS, EMILY LOUISE4003 PATTON EDWARDS DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SIHARATH, GAVIN DEFOREST7188 CRESTFIELD CIR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SISSON, BRITTANY NICOLE6447 RIDGE LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SMITH, AMY DAWN1918 ROLLING BROOKE DR. CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STRICKLAND, JONATHAN MAURIC727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---TAYLOR, GERALD DHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TIMMONS, DELISA JUANITA1724 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063135Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---WHALEY, GARRETT TYLER5228 LAWANA LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency:FAILURE TO APPEAR---WILLIFORD, BRANDON CHASE1207 FORREST GREEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

Here are the mug shots:

BAILEY, CHARLES FRANKLIN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/01/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND DAVIS, JORDAN J

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 09/30/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE DAVIS, KYRIE TREMAINE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/27/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS DODSON, DANIEL STEVEN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/21/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

THEFT OF PROPERTY GABRIEL DE LEON, IRENE BENJAMIN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/09/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S GRIDER, LINDSEY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/18/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT HAND, JAMES RANDALL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/01/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY JOHNSON, WILLIAM V

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/15/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) KIMBRELL, ANNA LISSETTE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/09/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCCLAIN, JANIE LAJEWELL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/19/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

MCGEE, DYLAN AVERY

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/02/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2020

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST MCMELLON, MICAH DAVID

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/19/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MERRITT, JENNIFER MORRISON

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 04/07/1973

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2020

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MONTGOMERY, ADRIAN MARQUESE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/07/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MOOREHEAD, DOUGLAS EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/28/1982

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MOTON, ANTHONY JAMES

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 06/29/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000

BURGLARY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND NORWOOD, MICHAEL LYNN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/01/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2020

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT PHILLIPS, ALEXANDER RYAN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/10/1992

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RANDOLPH, TIMOTHY CARLTON

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/11/1983

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT SELLS, EMILY LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/06/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

