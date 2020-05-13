Chattanooga Downtown Alliance Unveils New Logo; Group Seeks To Help In Reopening Downtown Business

The Chattanooga Downtown Alliance (new Business Improvement District) unveiled their new branding and colors during their Wednesday executive meeting. Graphic designer Jessica Lowe explained the rationale behind the shape of the new logo.

“I’ve taken inspiration from things like city blocks and subway maps,” said Ms. Lowe. “I’m using those shapes to be evocative and hopefully creating something that will be easily recognizable to represent the Chattanooga Downtown Alliance.”

She told the Alliance board that the colors were carefully chosen.

Because the logo will be everywhere downtown, the choice colors need to be bright and noticeable.

“The colors we’ve decided to go with were colors that were bright and eye-catching,” said Ms. Lowe. “This is going to be on different kinds of things downtown like the trucks and uniforms the ambassadors will wear. So we wanted people to see those from far away.”

Ms. Lowe did point out that the colors were carefully chosen as to not be redundant with the colors of other downtown institutions.

“We wanted to stay away from colors that other organizations downtown are using, so blues like the aquarium or greens like the parking authority,” said Ms. Lowe. “So we have two kinds of version of it, and then a stacked version of it, so they can be used in different kinds of situations.”

Also, as Chattanooga slowly begins to reopen from its COVID-induced shutdown, the Chattanooga Downtown Alliance/BID has begun to explore avenues regarding assisting this process.

“Steve Brookes had a great idea to convene a group of folks to understand how to assist in the reopening of our downtown businesses,” said chairman Steve Hunt, “and I think that is a vitally important task that the Business Improvement District takes on.”

Executive Director Brookes said there is conversation pertaining to reopening going on not just in Chattanooga, but also on a nationwide and even worldwide level. He said the Alliance is “plugged in” and paying attention to what others are doing to reopen.

“There’s been a lot of conversation from River City with different groups, so now where we’re at is that there’s a lot of conversation about what we are hearing right now and what are the different protocols,” said Julia Bursch. “Then that conversation turns to economic recovery and wanting to convene those partners to have that conversation.”

Amy Donahue of River City said that the company has convened with the Chamber of Commerce, the Chattanooga Tourism Company (CVB) and other groups within the economic development realm. She said that while each entity is focused on the present, she said they are also mindful of planning for the future.

“We’re looking as our community, attractions, restaurants, retail open and have the ability to open, what can we do as collective,” asked Ms. Donahue. “I think the Alliance has a great opportunity to be involved.”

Ms. Donahue said that opening businesses will be useless if people are not comfortable going to those businesses. She said the Alliance will have a crucial role in making sure that downtown area is clean and sanitary.

“What are the precautions people are doing to make me feel safe, if I’m a consumer and I’m going out,” said Ms. Donahue. “So I think the alliance will have a great role to play in looking at the cleaning and the sanitation that we’re going to be able to provide to our local community and those that decide to visit.”

The Alliance and its executive director will be very visible in the area, and looks to continue a dialogue with the downtown community.

“The ambassadors, the clean team, and Steve himself are going to have a lot of contact with individuals in our community and a lot of the businesses,” said Ms. Donahue, “so we know there is a lot of great feedback we can get from those folks.”