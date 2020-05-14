Bradley County Woman Arrested After Stabbing Next Door Neighbor

 Thursday, May 14, 2020 69.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Thursday, May 14, 2020

Donna Frances Dunn Almazon has been taken into custody by Bradley County Sheriff’s Office deputies on charges of aggravated assault after she stabbed a female victim in her front yard. The victim received medical treatment for her injury and is recovering.

On Tuesday, BCSO deputies responded to a residence on 10th Street NE in reference to a stabbing.

"Upon arrival, deputies observed one female victim lying down, bleeding from her stomach from an apparent knife wound," officials said. "The victim and witness advised deputies that Ms. Almazon, who lives next door, had stabbed her."

Deputies called for EMS and the victim was transported to a local hospital for medical attention.

Through their investigation, detectives from the BCSO Person’s Crime Division said they discovered that after a physical altercation, Ms.

Almazon stabbed the victim in the abdomen.

"Due to consistent statements made by all parties and witnesses, Donna Almazon has been charged with aggravated assault and is in custody at the Bradley County Jail," officials said.



