East Ridge Police Defend Policy Of Gaining Info On Who Has Coronavirus

The East Ridge City Council is continuing to meet electronically for the safety and health of the community due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Citizens are able to communicate by sending an email to Mayor Brian Williams prior to the meeting. One question at the meeting Thursday night came from Robert Maer, who asked that his medical information not be given to any or all of East Ridge’s governmental departments.

Police Chief Stan Allen responded with an explanation of the reason that the city has agreed to receive this information.

First, he said it goes no farther than the police department. He said East Ridge signed up for the protection of the officers who interact with the public daily. He said it would help control the spread of Covid-19. If an officer encounters an individual with the virus unknowingly, then goes elsewhere, it could be spread further. At the beginning of the emergency, one officer came in contact with a person suspected of having the virus, which resulted in four police officers having to be self-quarantined for two weeks. “It could decimate our police department,” he said, which would in turn endanger the citizens.

Assistant City Manager Kenny Custer gave the council an update on debris removal from the tornadoes that passed through the area on Easter night. He said in the past week and a half, using all available equipment, 142 loads of brush were removed. The public works employees are working diligently, he said, but it will take some time. He asked for residents to be patient, saying they are working as fast as is possible.

Council member Andrea Witt reported that to date, the city has had 60.5 percent of the residents to participate in the census, which is considered good due to the density of the population in East Ridge.

City Manager Chris Dorsey said he has been getting questions about allowing practice on the city’s sports fields. He said East Ridge will follow Hamilton County’s guidance which is going by the state of Tennessee’s executive orders. He is waiting to hear from Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger to see if teams will be allowed to practice before being able to actually compete.

In regular business, the council approved a two-year lease for three Harley-Davidson motorcycles for the police department. The cost will be $4,500 each per year.

A contract was approved for East Ridge to provide mowing services at the I-75, Ringgold Road Exit 1 Interchange for 2020-2021. The city will be reimbursed $8,820 for six mowings during the year. Mr. Custer told the council members that it is actually done more often than that. The city began contracting with TDOT to do the mowing 10-12 years ago, he said, because the cost outweighed the citizens’ complaints when TDOT did it.

The council passed a resolution Thursday night to apply for and accept a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice Coronavirus emergency supplemental funding program. If received, it will be used to buy items related to the combat of COVID-19 such as personal protective equipment for employees. The amount of the grant is $35,403 with no matching funds required.

The proposed budget for fiscal year 2020-2021 will be presented at the May 28 council meeting, by City Manager Dorsey. He previewed it by saying that there will be no property tax increase. Workshops will be held after that meeting. A copy of the budget will be put on the city’s website for citizens to see. A way for the public to participate will be determined.