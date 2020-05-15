Cleveland State Announces Plans For Fall Classes

Cleveland State Community College is preparing for a full slate of academic classes for the Fall 2020 semester. Building on the success the college had responding to the coronavirus during the Spring semester, faculty are busy preparing courses for the next term.

The college surveyed returning students and new applicants about their interests in various teaching modes in light of the pandemic, such as face-to-face traditional classes, fully online classes, and hybrid classes.

Results showed that interest covered all of these areas, so Cleveland State is preparing to meet student interests while ensuring their safety while they are on one of the college’s three campuses across its five-county service area. Dr. Barsha Pickell, vice president for Academic Affairs explains that most face-to-face classes will also have online sections. “This way, students can select the option that best meets their needs,” said Dr. Pickell.

Faculty are busy this summer converting many classes normally taught fully on-campus to hybrid classes. Dr. Pickell describes these as “the best of both worlds.” Students will meet once a week on campus with the rest of the instruction online. To better meet social distancing guidelines, those on-campus sections will be split with half of the class meeting one day and the other half meeting another. “This provides needed student and faculty engagement while balancing recommendations for staying home as much as possible,” added Dr. Pickell.

Cleveland State has been operating with a four-day teaching schedule for the past two years, based upon blocks to make scheduling more convenient. This means students already come to campus fewer days a week, which has the added benefit of limiting contact during a pandemic.

“We are putting into place clear protocols for protecting student and employee safety this summer as well as the Fall semester,” said Dr. Bill Seymour, Cleveland State Community College president. “These will include building check-points, health screening questions, face masks or coverings, plus social distancing requirements.”

Vice President for Finance & Operations Alisha Fox is providing leadership for care of the physical campus. “Clear guidelines have been established for enhanced cleaning on-campus,” said Ms. Fox. “This includes responsibilities for housekeeping as well as employees. Cleaning supplies will be available for each classroom and hand sanitizer stations will be in each building.”

Cleveland State recognizes that many aspects of college life will not be normal as we once knew it. “We are facing the realities of our situation while doing everything we can to provide an excellent educational experience for all students” added Dr. Seymour. “Community Colleges like Cleveland State are a great option right now. Staying home and taking advantage of our quality education while having tuition covered by the State of Tennessee makes good sense.”





