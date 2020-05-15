 Saturday, May 16, 2020 69.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Cleveland State Announces Plans For Fall Classes

Options For Every Student During The Pandemic

Friday, May 15, 2020

Cleveland State Community College is preparing for a full slate of academic classes for the Fall 2020 semester.  Building on the success the college had responding to the coronavirus during the Spring semester, faculty are busy preparing courses for the next term.

The college surveyed returning students and new applicants about their interests in various teaching modes in light of the pandemic, such as face-to-face traditional classes, fully online classes, and hybrid classes.

Results showed that interest covered all of these areas, so Cleveland State is preparing to meet student interests while ensuring their safety while they are on one of the college’s three campuses across its five-county service area.  Dr. Barsha Pickell, vice president for Academic Affairs explains that most face-to-face classes will also have online sections.  “This way, students can select the option that best meets their needs,” said Dr. Pickell.

Faculty are busy this summer converting many classes normally taught fully on-campus to hybrid classes.  Dr. Pickell describes these as “the best of both worlds.” Students will meet once a week on campus with the rest of the instruction online.  To better meet social distancing guidelines, those on-campus sections will be split with half of the class meeting one day and the other half meeting another.  “This provides needed student and faculty engagement while balancing recommendations for staying home as much as possible,” added Dr. Pickell.

Cleveland State has been operating with a four-day teaching schedule for the past two years, based upon blocks to make scheduling more convenient.  This means students already come to campus fewer days a week, which has the added benefit of limiting contact during a pandemic.

“We are putting into place clear protocols for protecting student and employee safety this summer as well as the Fall semester,” said Dr. Bill Seymour, Cleveland State Community College president. “These will include building check-points, health screening questions, face masks or coverings, plus social distancing requirements.”

Vice President for Finance & Operations Alisha Fox is providing leadership for care of the physical campus.  “Clear guidelines have been established for enhanced cleaning on-campus,” said Ms. Fox. “This includes responsibilities for housekeeping as well as employees.  Cleaning supplies will be available for each classroom and hand sanitizer stations will be in each building.”

Cleveland State recognizes that many aspects of college life will not be normal as we once knew it.  “We are facing the realities of our situation while doing everything we can to provide an excellent educational experience for all students” added Dr. Seymour.  “Community Colleges like Cleveland State are a great option right now.  Staying home and taking advantage of our quality education while having tuition covered by the State of Tennessee makes good sense.”



 


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANTHONY, JEFF WADE 453 WEST CIRCLE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE --- BLEDSOE, MICHAEL RAY 309 WALMART DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 59 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) ... (click for more)

Home Damaged By Fire On Swan Road Friday Evening

A home was damaged by fire Friday evening on Swan Road. Chattanooga Fire Department units were dispatched to 4930 Swan Road at 8:29 p.m. First units on the scene and reported heavy smoke and flames engulfing the left side of the structure. All residents had exited the house. Squad 7 and Quint 7 made an interior attack and brought the fire under control in 35 minutes. ... (click for more)

Georgia Hospitals: Open For All Care

As the presence of the COVID-19 virus became a daily reality for all Georgians, our state’s hospitals took the voluntary step to temporarily halt all non-emergent, non-COVID-19 care. This drastic measure was necessary at the time in order to ensure there was sufficient bed capacity and enough personal protective equipment for a potential surge of COVID-19 patients. Encouragingly, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Face Mask Revolution

Earlier this week Virginia Heffernan, a columnist for the LA Times, opined that COVID-19 face masks are divided by the intense brawl between the red and blue states. The liberals are far more responsible than the red-state conservatives. Virginia points to conservatives – from President Trump to VP Pence to Kentucky Senator Paul Rand - as those who have chosen not to wear them. ... (click for more)

UTC Cross Country And Track Adds Charley And Davis To Women's Roster

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head coach Andy Meyer announces the addition Mikah Charley and Emily Davis to the women’s 2020-21 cross country and track and field rosters. Emily Davis from Baylor and Mikah Charley from Battle Ground Academy will join Julianna McReynolds, Rebekah Pass, Hannah Dearing, Brooke Rieves Kaigen Mulkey, Jacob Boykin along with early ... (click for more)

UTC Senior Softball Players Hudson, Kazerooni Named CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team

Chattanooga Mocs softball seniors Celie Hudson (pitcher) and Morgan Kazerooni (designated player) were named to the 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-District® First Team, as voted on by sports information directors around the country, for their excellence in the classroom and competition. The 2020 Academic All-District® Softball Team, selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the nation's top ... (click for more)


