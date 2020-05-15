CHI Memorial, Parkridge Now Allow 1 Visitor With Patient

CHI Memorial and Parkridge Health System have relaxed their visitation policies to allow one visitor, with some exceptions. Officials with Erlanger Health System continue to re-evaluate its current visitation policies and are not planning to make any changes at this time.

Officials said the three hospitals "continue to monitor the effect of COVID-19 in our community."

It was noted that all three health systems "revised visitation policies at the beginning of the pandemic to help reduce the spread of the virus and keep our patients and staff safe."

