Home Damaged By Fire On Swan Road Friday Evening

Friday, May 15, 2020
A home was damaged by fire Friday evening on Swan Road.

Chattanooga Fire Department units were dispatched to 4930 Swan Road at 8:29 p.m. First units on the scene and reported heavy smoke and flames engulfing the left side of the structure.

All residents had exited the house.

Squad 7 and Quint 7 made an interior attack and brought the fire under control in 35 minutes.

Two residents were transported by HCEMS The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Six fire companies were on scene. There were no injuries for fire personnel.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 


May 16, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

May 15, 2020

Erlanger's Community Health Centers Now Offering Free COVID-19 Testing


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANTHONY, JEFF WADE 453 WEST CIRCLE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DRIVING UNDER THE ... (click for more)

Officials from Erlanger Health System’s three community health centers announced the centers have been awarded additional federal grant funding that will expand COVID-19 testing services in our ... (click for more)



Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANTHONY, JEFF WADE 453 WEST CIRCLE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE --- BLEDSOE, MICHAEL RAY 309 WALMART DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 59 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) ... (click for more)

Georgia Hospitals: Open For All Care

As the presence of the COVID-19 virus became a daily reality for all Georgians, our state’s hospitals took the voluntary step to temporarily halt all non-emergent, non-COVID-19 care. This drastic measure was necessary at the time in order to ensure there was sufficient bed capacity and enough personal protective equipment for a potential surge of COVID-19 patients. Encouragingly, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

With the United States suffering mightily from the coronavirus, the days of gentlemanly kindness now long gone in Washington, and Democratic governors and mayors relishing the power of “Shelter in Place” that has resulted in actual death threats (!) never have we as a people needed to pray more desperately for the flood of good people who are enlisting by droves into “The Legion ... (click for more)

UTC Cross Country And Track Adds Charley And Davis To Women's Roster

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head coach Andy Meyer announces the addition Mikah Charley and Emily Davis to the women’s 2020-21 cross country and track and field rosters. Emily Davis from Baylor and Mikah Charley from Battle Ground Academy will join Julianna McReynolds, Rebekah Pass, Hannah Dearing, Brooke Rieves Kaigen Mulkey, Jacob Boykin along with early ... (click for more)

UTC Senior Softball Players Hudson, Kazerooni Named CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team

Chattanooga Mocs softball seniors Celie Hudson (pitcher) and Morgan Kazerooni (designated player) were named to the 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-District® First Team, as voted on by sports information directors around the country, for their excellence in the classroom and competition. The 2020 Academic All-District® Softball Team, selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the nation's top ... (click for more)


