Home Damaged By Fire On Swan Road Friday Evening

A home was damaged by fire Friday evening on Swan Road.

Chattanooga Fire Department units were dispatched to 4930 Swan Road at 8:29 p.m. First units on the scene and reported heavy smoke and flames engulfing the left side of the structure.

All residents had exited the house.

Squad 7 and Quint 7 made an interior attack and brought the fire under control in 35 minutes.

Two residents were transported by HCEMS The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Six fire companies were on scene. There were no injuries for fire personnel.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.