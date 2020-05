The Lookout Valley Neighborhood Association and Lookout Valley Lions Club with several volunteers place flags and crosses to honor the service men and women from the community that are no longer with us.

Some time on Sunday vandals destroyed several crosses and broke many of flags.

"This is sad that someone or someones would do such a disrespectful act against our fallen service man and woman," said Joe Graham. "Shame on them."

The flags and crosses will be repaired.