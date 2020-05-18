Georgia Coronavirus Cases Total 38,283 And 1,649 Deaths; Whitfield Has Another Death

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 1,649 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 43 more since Sunday.

The confirmed cases are now at 38,283 - up from 37,642, an increase of 641.

Hospitalizations are at 6,992 - up 202 since Sunday.

Whitfield County has eight new cases for a total of 188, and one new death, now totaling seven.



Walker County remains at 74 cases and no deaths. Dade County has 20 cases and one death.

Catoosa County is reporting 71 cases and no deaths, and Chattooga County is now reporting 15 and two deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 396 cases and 35 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 187 cases and 13 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has one new case for a total of 128 and 15 deaths from coronavirus.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 3,751. There have been 171 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 2,429 cases. Cobb is up to 133 deaths. There are now 2,856 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 86 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 2,680 cases and 105 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,664 cases and 135 deaths.