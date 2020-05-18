 Monday, May 18, 2020 73.0°F   thunderstorm light rain fog/mist   Thunderstorm Light Rain Fog/Mist

Georgia Coronavirus Cases Total 38,283 And 1,649 Deaths; Whitfield Has Another Death

Monday, May 18, 2020

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 1,649 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 43 more since Sunday.

The confirmed cases are now at 38,283 - up from 37,642, an increase of 641.

Hospitalizations are at 6,992 - up 202 since Sunday.

Whitfield County has eight new cases for a total of 188, and one new death, now totaling seven.  

Walker County remains at 74 cases and no deaths. Dade County has 20 cases and one death.

Catoosa County is reporting 71 cases and no deaths, and Chattooga County is now reporting 15 and two deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 396 cases and 35 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 187 cases and 13 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has one new case for a total of 128 and 15 deaths from coronavirus.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 3,751. There have been 171 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 2,429 cases. Cobb is up to 133 deaths. There are now 2,856 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 86 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 2,680 cases and 105 deaths.   

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,664 cases and 135 deaths.


May 18, 2020

Catoosa County Schools Face $12.6 Million In State Cuts; Schools Days To Be Reduced; All Employees Take Pay Cuts

May 18, 2020

Woman Drives Through Gate At S. Moore Road; Injures Ex-Boyfriend

May 18, 2020

County Schools Extend Registration Due To Demand For School Aged Child Care; More Sites Added; Lottery To Be Used


Catoosa County Schools officials said all employees will have to take pay cuts due to a funding loss of at least $12.6 million from the state of Georgia. Officials also said that students

Angela Bales Al Salmai is facing a variety of charges after driving through her ex-boyfriend's fence and injuring him in the process. Law enforcement responded to a crash on Tuesday night.

Early demand the County School system has received about School Aged Child Care has resulted in some changes to the process on Wednesday, officials said. The time for registration has been



The ABCs Of Public Crisis Managment

The ABCs of public crisis management: academics, bureaucracy and common sense-paging common sense... Crisis management is a three-dimensional jigsaw puzzle. The management of a worldwide public health crisis is unimaginable, yet more urgent and necessary than anything modern civilization has ever faced. We will manage it, and the managers show up in three organizational categories.

Roy Exum: Let's Tape The General

Some years ago, I was in San Francisco – I cannot recall 'when' or 'why' – and wanted to see Alcatraz, maybe the most famous and legendary prison ever. Only when I got to the ticket window did I learn there is no way to get a walk-up ticket – the place is always sold out because of its immense allure. You have to order tickets about two weeks in advance. Bummed, I found a convenient

Mocs Graduate 26 Student-Athletes With Degrees

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department celebrates the Class of 2020 with 26 student-athletes earning degrees at the end of the spring semester. The actual commencement ceremonies at UTC have been postponed until later in the summer, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "I am amazed by the efforts and adaptations that the entire University had to go through

Lee Men's Soccer Names Franco Assistant Coach

Lee men's soccer head coach Derek Potteiger has tapped a familiar face to join his staff as former team captain and four-year starter Gabe Franco returns to the Flames as the assistant coach. Franco was a staple in the middle of the Lee defense as a player from 2012-2015 and helped guide the Flames through the transition to the NCAA. After his playing career he served as a


