Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

JONER, SHAWN DEVON

7604 STANDIFER GAP RD.

CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---KATAFIAS, TIMOTHY NICHOLAS1904 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANESPEEDINGRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS DRIVINGEVADING ARREST---MCWHORTER, APRIL A1725 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---MOORE, ANTHONY BLAKE114 SIGNAL VIEW STREET RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MUAMBA, MERVEIL2419 AUSTIN COMMON WAY DACULA, 30019Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySTATUTORY RAPE---MYLES, RICKEY RICARDO265 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PALMER, KEVON1550 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTSETTING FIRE TO PERSONAL PROPERTY OR LAND---PARK, RAYMOND MADISON2200 LYONS LN SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---PATILLO, PATRICIA TASHAN2451 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---RIDLEY, JESSE RAYMOND3306 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---ROBERSON, ERICK CHARLES222 HEADLYN DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS---ROGERS, LEVI TIMOTHY9449 DAYTON PIKE APT 232 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR---SAMUEL, ANTOINE7477 COMMONS BLVD APT 528 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---SANCHEZ, EUDIEL BAMACADAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SLEDGE, CHARLES DEVAL4111 MIDWAY DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SMITH, BOBBY ALLEN3003 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS---THURMOND, ROBERT SHAYNE514 ROYA LCREST DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: OtherEVADING ARRESTEVADING ARRESTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSENONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---WALKER, LESLIE LABRON806 W 13TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaATTEMPTED MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREEAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---WOODS, MONTEZ DEWAYNE4012 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ZOSA, WILLIAM D1505 VANCE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

Here are the mug shots:

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 07/22/1964

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

FORGERY HENDERSON, JAMES ALBERT

KATAFIAS, TIMOTHY NICHOLAS

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/06/1976

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2020

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS PATILLO, PATRICIA TASHAN

