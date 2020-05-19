World-Renowned Stroke Specialist Dr. Thomas Devlin Leaves Erlanger

World-renowned stroke specialist Dr. Thomas Devlin has left his employment at Erlanger Health System.

Dr. Devlin, who was visited by President George W. Bush in 2007 at the celebrated Erlanger stroke center, is no longer at the hospital, his office confirmed.

An Erlanger spokesperson said, "Dr. Devlin has decided to pursue employment outside of Erlanger, and hopes to complete the transition to his new practice in the near future."

Of Dr.

Devlin, physicians at Erlanger said, "No one knows where he's gone. No one has heard from him."

Dr. Devlin's wife, cardiologist Dr. Carol Gruver, departed the hospital about two weeks ago.

During the Bush visit to the Southeastern Stroke Center, Dr. Devlin proudly displayed the innovative MERCI system and other state-of-the-art equipment and treatment procedures. He also talked to the president about another treatment for brain injuries – laser therapy – that he said could be used to treat troops injured in Iraq.

Jim Brexler, the Erlanger CEO at the time, said of Dr. Devlin and his associate Dr. Blaise Baxter, “What these guys are doing, most physicians aren’t trained to do. These guys do talks around the world on these procedures. But the pay-off for their being able to do them here at Erlanger does not come at the hospital site. The pay-off comes later, when the patient is healthy and able to hold down a job and live a productive life, rather than spending a lifetime in a nursing home.”

Dr. Devlin, MD, PhD. served the local community in a number of positions including Director of the National Stroke Prevention Training Center, Chairman of the Department of Neurology at the University of Tennessee College of Medicine, and Executive Director of Chattanooga Network for Stroke. He is active in many national and international health organizations as well. He is a National Steering Committee Member for Merci Registry Clinical Trials and the International Committee Chairman for New Technology Development for Brainsgate, LLC.A popular speaker and presenter, Dr. Devlin has lectured at events such as the Regional Nurses and Stroke Team Meeting in Orlando, Florida.

Dr. Devlin has authored dozens of publications on stroke and is considered one of the nation’s leading experts on neurological disorders. In 2014, he was bestowed the Outstanding Physician Award from Erlanger Hospital. In 2010, he and Dr. Peter Hunt were formerly recognized by Brainsgate as part of a two physician team to carry out the first successful human implantation of the Sphenopalantine Gangion Stimulator for Acute Ischemic Stroke.

Dr. Devlin is Board Certified by the American Board of Sleep Medicine and the American Board of Neurology and Psychiatry.EducationMDBaylor College of MedicineResidencyNeurology - Duke University School of MedicinePhDNeurobiology and Neurosciences - The University of Connecticut Health CenterFellowshipNeurocritical Care - University of Virginia School of Medicine