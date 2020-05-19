 Tuesday, May 19, 2020 74.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hamilton County Has 28 More Coronavirus Cases; Deaths Remain At 13; Nashville Has 3 More Deaths; Statewide There Were 4 More Deaths

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Hamilton County on Tuesday reported 28 more cases of coronavirus - bringing the total to 404. Deaths remain at 13.

The number of coronavirus patients in Intensive Care has dropped from 10 to seven.

Three more people in Nashville have died from the virus - an 83-year-old man, an 89-year-old woman and a 69-year-old woman.

The man had underlying health conditions, but it is unknown if the two women had any underlying health conditions. There have now been 46 people die in Nashville of confirmed coronavirus.

Nashville has a total number of 4,390 confirmed cases of coronavirus, an increase of 230 in the past 24 hours. Officials said, "A company that conducts lab testing was not able to electronically report for a time this weekend and, once they caught up, it resulted in the numbers being higher than usual today."

There are now 305 coronavirus deaths in Tennessee - up four since Monday.

Cases are up 367 to 18,378.

Hospitalizations increased nine to 1,498.

 


May 19, 2020

City Considering Adding Skate Park At Riverpoint Section Of Riverwalk


Coonrod, Byrd Favor Short Term Vacation Rentals Citywide; 4 Council Members Don't Want It In Their Districts

City Council members Demetrus Coonrod and Anthony Byrd said Tuesday they would like to see short term vacation rentals allowed citywide. However, four council members said residents in their districts continue to oppose the rentals by an overwhelming majority. Councilwoman Coonrod said the city is missing out on tax revenue by limiting the rentals to certain portions of the ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: "Previous Shoplifter" Back At Lookout Valley Walmart; Woman Leaves Husband To Spend Night With Another Man, But Nothing Insidious Going On

Police responded to Walmart at 3550 Cummings Hwy. in reference to shoplifting. A Loss Prevention officer said Jimmy Green (listed as "previous shoplifter"), an unknown white male and two unknown white females entered the store and she began to follow the unknown male and one of the unknown females. During the course of their travel throughout the store she witnessed them take an ... (click for more)

An Announcement To Our Communities From Your Healthcare Leaders

As our region begins to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic, we encourage businesses and community members to continue to follow governmental requirements and CDC guidelines to keep their employees and our residents safe from exposure to the virus. Our leaders and medical staffs continue to monitor the situation and partner with local government and public health offices in ... (click for more)

The ABCs Of Public Crisis Managment

The ABCs of public crisis management: academics, bureaucracy and common sense-paging common sense... Crisis management is a three-dimensional jigsaw puzzle. The management of a worldwide public health crisis is unimaginable, yet more urgent and necessary than anything modern civilization has ever faced. We will manage it, and the managers show up in three organizational categories. ... (click for more)

Moc Student-Athletes Continue Excellence In The Classroom

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga continues to excel in its Academic Progress Rate (APR) scores, according to the information released by the NCAA today. The Mocs had three programs receive public recognition last week, and this week's release of the full scores shows nine of UTC's programs with perfect single-year marks. The Mocs had eight programs beat the national ... (click for more)

Cleveland State's Derek Gallardo Signs With Tennessee Wesleyan

Cleveland State’s Derek Gallardo is off to a four-year college to continue his collegiate cross country career after signing with the Tennessee Wesleyan Bulldogs on Monday. The 2020 Region VII MVP had an illustrious career for the Cougars, capping off his sophomore season with a win at the Region VII Championships in Oct. and placing 47th overall at Nationals in Nov. Gallardo ... (click for more)


