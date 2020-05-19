Hamilton County Has 28 More Coronavirus Cases; Deaths Remain At 13; Nashville Has 3 More Deaths; Statewide There Were 4 More Deaths

Hamilton County on Tuesday reported 28 more cases of coronavirus - bringing the total to 404. Deaths remain at 13.

The number of coronavirus patients in Intensive Care has dropped from 10 to seven.

Three more people in Nashville have died from the virus - an 83-year-old man, an 89-year-old woman and a 69-year-old woman. The man had underlying health conditions, but it is unknown if the two women had any underlying health conditions. There have now been 46 people die in Nashville of confirmed coronavirus.

Nashville has a total number of 4,390 confirmed cases of coronavirus, an increase of 230 in the past 24 hours. Officials said, "A company that conducts lab testing was not able to electronically report for a time this weekend and, once they caught up, it resulted in the numbers being higher than usual today."

There are now 305 coronavirus deaths in Tennessee - up four since Monday.

Cases are up 367 to 18,378.

Hospitalizations increased nine to 1,498.