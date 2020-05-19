 Tuesday, May 19, 2020 72.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Coonrod, Byrd Favor Short Term Vacation Rentals Citywide; 4 Council Members Don't Want It In Their Districts

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

City Council members Demetrus Coonrod and Anthony Byrd said Tuesday they would like to see short term vacation rentals allowed citywide.

However, four council members said residents in their districts continue to oppose the rentals by an overwhelming majority.

Councilwoman Coonrod said the city is missing out on tax revenue by limiting the rentals to certain portions of the city. She also said that the areas where they are allowed "are mainly where many black and brown people live and people who live elsewhere profit off them."

Councilman Byrd said, "I think the rentals are super cool." 

Councilman Jerry Mitchell raised the issue by discussing a possible expansion of the boundary along Hixson Pike at River Hills.

He said it appeared that owner-occupied rentals were not usually an objection, but the problem was when there were absentee owners.

Councilman Darrin Ledford said he is getting the message from many large homeowner associations and others that the rentals "don't match District 4." He said his tally is 700 opposed and six in favor.

Councilwoman Carol Berz said she had found only seven people in favor of opening up the section that includes Brainerd for the rentals. She said most "are for not allowing it period."

Vice Chairman Ken Smith said, "Only three or four people at the most have reached out to me in favor. I have yet to go to a homeowners association meeting where anyone is asking for it."

Councilman Russell Gilbert said the majority in his district "still don't want it."

Chairman Chip Henderson said he believes the current ordinance "strikes a good balance. Right now we have about as good an ordinance as we can get."


Coonrod, Byrd Favor Short Term Vacation Rentals Citywide; 4 Council Members Don't Want It In Their Districts

Police Blotter: "Previous Shoplifter" Back At Lookout Valley Walmart; Woman Leaves Husband To Spend Night With Another Man, But Nothing Insidious Going On

City Considering Adding Skate Park At Riverpoint Section Of Riverwalk


