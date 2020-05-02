Police Blotter: Ex-Boyfriend Is Suspect After Brick Thrown Through Bedroom Window; Bald Man With Neck Tattoos Helps Himself To Motorcycle

Police responded to a Vandalism on Tricia Drive. Upon arrival police spoke with a woman, who said her daughter was in the shower and she heard a loud noise from her bedroom. She discovered a large brick in her daughter's room and her daughter's window was broken. She said her daughter and her ex-boyfriend had been texting each other back and forth recently and she believes he may have thrown the brick through the window. Police checked the area for cameras and located a vehicle similar to her daughter's ex-boyfriend drive through the area during the time the incident occurred.Police informed the woman to contact police if she obtains video of the incident from the neighbors.* * *An officer responded to a noise complaint at 502 Kilmer St. The resident was mowing his yard at 11:08 p.m. The officer informed him it was too late to be mowing his yard and dispatch has received several noise complaints. He agreed to stop mowing and would finish the next day.* * *Police checked out a situation at 6000 East Brainerd Road. While on routine patrol an officerobserved Mr. Simmons walking between the two lanes of travel at East Brainerd and Brainerd Road intersection holding a sign asking motorists for money. Mr. Simmons said he did not know it was illegal and stated that an officer in a Ford Fusion told him it was okay as long as he stayed out of the roadway. He was informed the officer was wrong and that it was illegal and that ifobserved again in the future further police action could take place.* * *Police responded to an incident involving a motorcycle at 1944 Northpoint Blvd. Upon arrival to thescene the victim said he was attempting to sell his vehicle to another individual but that the other individual stole his motorcycle. He said he wasn't going to allow the suspect to ride his vehicle without the suspect giving him his driver's license. However, the suspect turned the key to the motorcycle on and took off on it. The suspect was last scene heading towards the Hamilton Place area on Highway 153 going an excessive speed. He is described as a white male about six feet tall, bald and has neck tattoos.* * *Police responded to 608 Cherokee Blvd. for a "citizen assist". Upon arrival an officer made contact with Mark Oliver who was refusing to leave Cain's Wrecker Service property. Mr. Oliver began becoming belligerent stating he was a lawyer and demanding officers give him a ride across the bridge to the Double Tree Hotel. Mr. Oliver was informed once again he would need to be placed in handcuffs and searched prior to entering a patrol vehicle given city policy. Mr. Oliver once again became argumentative with officers. Officers informed Mr. Oliver he would not be given a ride from law enforcement and again told to leave the property. Mr. Oliver eventually did leave on foot and was told not to return to this property.