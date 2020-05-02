 Saturday, May 2, 2020 63.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Police Blotter: Ex-Boyfriend Is Suspect After Brick Thrown Through Bedroom Window; Bald Man With Neck Tattoos Helps Himself To Motorcycle

Saturday, May 2, 2020
Police responded to a Vandalism on Tricia Drive. Upon arrival police spoke with a woman, who said her daughter was in the shower and she heard a loud noise from her bedroom. She discovered a large brick in her daughter's room and her daughter's window was broken. She said her daughter and her ex-boyfriend had been texting each other back and forth recently and she believes he may have thrown the brick through the window. Police checked the area for cameras and located a vehicle similar to her daughter's ex-boyfriend drive through the area during the time the incident occurred.
Police informed the woman to contact police if she obtains video of the incident from the neighbors. 

* * *

An officer responded to a noise complaint at 502 Kilmer St. The resident was mowing his yard at 11:08 p.m. The officer informed him it was too late to be mowing his yard and dispatch has received several noise complaints. He agreed to stop mowing and would finish the next day.

* * *

Police checked out a situation at 6000 East Brainerd Road. While on routine patrol an officer
observed Mr. Simmons walking between the two lanes of travel at East Brainerd and Brainerd Road intersection holding a sign asking motorists for money. Mr. Simmons said he did not know it was illegal and stated that an officer in a Ford Fusion told him it was okay as long as he stayed out of the roadway. He was informed the officer was wrong and that it was illegal and that if
observed again in the future further police action could take place. 

* * *

Police responded to an incident involving a motorcycle at 1944 Northpoint Blvd. Upon arrival to the
scene the victim said he was attempting to sell his vehicle to another individual but that the other individual stole his motorcycle. He said he wasn't going to allow the suspect to ride his vehicle without the suspect giving him his driver's license. However, the suspect turned the key to the motorcycle on and took off on it. The suspect was last scene heading towards the Hamilton Place area on Highway 153 going an excessive speed. He is described as a white male about six feet tall, bald and has neck tattoos. 

* * *

Police responded to 608 Cherokee Blvd. for a "citizen assist". Upon arrival an officer made contact with Mark Oliver who was refusing to leave Cain's Wrecker Service property. Mr. Oliver began becoming belligerent stating he was a lawyer and demanding officers give him a ride across the bridge to the Double Tree Hotel. Mr. Oliver was informed once again he would need to be placed in handcuffs and searched prior to entering a patrol vehicle given city policy. Mr. Oliver once again became argumentative with officers. Officers informed Mr. Oliver he would not be given a ride from law enforcement and again told to leave the property. Mr. Oliver eventually did leave on foot and was told not to return to this property.

May 1, 2020

May 1, 2020

City Reopens Walnut Street Bridge, Entire Riverpark, Other Parks

The city reopened the Walnut Street Bridge and the entire Riverwalk on Friday. This includes all city parks, trails, and greenspaces for passive recreation. Officials said users should still adhere to social distancing and personal hygiene recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Facilities and gathering areas that remain closed include: indoor facilities, ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, ALFONZO LAMAR 6251 RIM RIDGE CT HARRISON, 37341 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE --- BAILES, PAUL TRACY 803 S MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 Age at Arrest: 46 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)

Law Day 2020, The Courts Adapt To The Crisis

The first day of May is Law Day. We set aside May 1 of each year to celebrate the rule of law and the role of law in our society. The American Bar Association, our nation’s largest legal organization, describes it in these words: “Law Day provides an opportunity to understand how law and the legal process protect our liberty, strive to achieve justice, and contribute to ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

This week I got a query from a writer in New York who asked me about a story I wrote nine years ago, in 2011, about a reunion with a college professor who made his students some hot chocolate. Are you kidding me, I write every day to curb my mental thirst and embrace my zest for life? The simple truth is I cannot remember what I wrote last week. The writer was enthralled by the ... (click for more)

CFC Gains High-Profile Shareholder From Across The Ocean: Exeter City FC's Supporter Trust A Shareholder In Local Team

The Chattanooga Football Club spotlighted an unlikely entity during their Thursday “Owner of the Week” twitter post. The Scenic City’s blue-clad and community-owned team revealed another shareholder, this time a team from across the eastward ocean. The Exeter City Football Club, the aptly-named team from Exeter, England, plays in League Two of the English soccer pyramid. Nicknamed ... (click for more)

Mocs' Tanner Smith Named Scholar All-American By NWCA

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga sophomore wrestler Tanner Smith was named Scholar All-American by the National Wrestling Coaches Association this week. Smith is a two-time qualifier for the NCAA Tournament with a 3.85 grade-point-average in Business Analytics. In order to be considered for the NWCA Scholar All-American honors, individuals must have a 3.0 cumulative GPA ... (click for more)


