Tennessee Coronavirus Deaths Rise By 5 To 209; 770 New Cases Reported; Hamilton County Has 12 More Cases; Orange Grove Has 7 Cases

Saturday, May 2, 2020

Tennessee coronavirus deaths are up five since Friday, rising to 209, according to state figures. Cases went up from 11,891 to 12,661 as more prison inmates and staff test positive.

Officials said 1,125 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 12 from Friday.

Hamilton County reported 12 more coronavirus cases and is up to 175. The county still has 13 deaths. Seven of the cases are from an Orange Grove Center group home.

Health Department officials said, "The Health Department is working with Orange Grove Center and is aware of seven COVID-19 cases at the facility. Five cases are in residents living in the same group home and two staff members have tested positive. The Health Department is working closely with Orange Grove officials who have been fully cooperative. Appropriate contact tracing, isolation and quarantine measures have been implemented."

Orange Grove Center CEO Tera Roberts said, "We have had some positive cases of coronavirus in one of our homes. If you have a family member affected, we have already been talking with you last night and today. When you consider we operate 64 group homes, we have been tremendously blessed to have no cases until now. While we dreaded anyone getting sick, we have worked diligently to prepare and the staff have done a great job implementing our plans. I will continue to keep you updated and welcome any questions you have."

Bledsoe County has 596 cases. There have been no deaths in the county from the virus. Almost all the cases are from the correctional facility at Pikeville. 

Bradley County has 52 cases with one death. 

Rhea County has five cases and no deaths.

Marion County is at 29 cases. It has recorded one death. 

Sequatchie County still has five cases. Grundy County remains at 28 cases with one death. Meigs County has nine cases. Franklin County has 36 cases with one death.

McMinn County is now at 97 cases. Life Care Center of Athens has had an outbreak of the coronavirus with two patients dying. 

Monroe County is at 22 and it has one coronavirus death. Polk County is up to 11 cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 640 cases and has had 38 deaths.

Shelby County has increased to 2,672 cases and deaths increased to 55.

There are now 419 cases in Williamson County and it has nine coronavirus deaths. 

Knox County, with five deaths, is at 263 cases.

Metro Nashville is listed at 2,773 cases and 28 deaths, the state reported.


Police Blotter: Ex-Boyfriend Is Suspect After Brick Thrown Through Bedroom Window; Bald Man With Neck Tattoos Helps Himself To Motorcycle

Mayor Berke Says City Focused On Getting Businesses Help To Reopen Safely

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Police responded to a Vandalism on Tricia Drive. Upon arrival police spoke with a woman, who said her daughter was in the shower and she heard a loud noise from her bedroom. She discovered a ... (click for more)

Mayor Andy Berke said the city is focused on getting businesses help to reopen safely. He said, "As the Hamilton County Health Department begins to loosen the restrictions on some of our local ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, ALFONZO LAMAR 6251 RIM RIDGE CT HARRISON, 37341 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga SPEEDING IN WORK ... (click for more)



Law Day 2020, The Courts Adapt To The Crisis

The first day of May is Law Day. We set aside May 1 of each year to celebrate the rule of law and the role of law in our society. The American Bar Association, our nation’s largest legal organization, describes it in these words: “Law Day provides an opportunity to understand how law and the legal process protect our liberty, strive to achieve justice, and contribute to ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

This week I got a query from a writer in New York who asked me about a story I wrote nine years ago, in 2011, about a reunion with a college professor who made his students some hot chocolate. Are you kidding me, I write every day to curb my mental thirst and embrace my zest for life? The simple truth is I cannot remember what I wrote last week. The writer was enthralled by the ... (click for more)

CFC Gains High-Profile Shareholder From Across The Ocean: Exeter City FC's Supporter Trust A Shareholder In Local Team

The Chattanooga Football Club spotlighted an unlikely entity during their Thursday “Owner of the Week” twitter post. The Scenic City’s blue-clad and community-owned team revealed another shareholder, this time a team from across the eastward ocean. The Exeter City Football Club, the aptly-named team from Exeter, England, plays in League Two of the English soccer pyramid. Nicknamed ... (click for more)

Mocs' Tanner Smith Named Scholar All-American By NWCA

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga sophomore wrestler Tanner Smith was named Scholar All-American by the National Wrestling Coaches Association this week. Smith is a two-time qualifier for the NCAA Tournament with a 3.85 grade-point-average in Business Analytics. In order to be considered for the NWCA Scholar All-American honors, individuals must have a 3.0 cumulative GPA ... (click for more)


