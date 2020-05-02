Tennessee Coronavirus Deaths Rise By 5 To 209; 770 New Cases Reported; Hamilton County Has 12 More Cases; Orange Grove Has 7 Cases

Tennessee coronavirus deaths are up five since Friday, rising to 209, according to state figures. Cases went up from 11,891 to 12,661 as more prison inmates and staff test positive.

Officials said 1,125 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus - up 12 from Friday.

Hamilton County reported 12 more coronavirus cases and is up to 175. The county still has 13 deaths. Seven of the cases are from an Orange Grove Center group home.

Health Department officials said, "The Health Department is working with Orange Grove Center and is aware of seven COVID-19 cases at the facility. Five cases are in residents living in the same group home and two staff members have tested positive. The Health Department is working closely with Orange Grove officials who have been fully cooperative. Appropriate contact tracing, isolation and quarantine measures have been implemented."

Orange Grove Center CEO Tera Roberts said, "We have had some positive cases of coronavirus in one of our homes. If you have a family member affected, we have already been talking with you last night and today. When you consider we operate 64 group homes, we have been tremendously blessed to have no cases until now. While we dreaded anyone getting sick, we have worked diligently to prepare and the staff have done a great job implementing our plans. I will continue to keep you updated and welcome any questions you have."

Bledsoe County has 596 cases. There have been no deaths in the county from the virus. Almost all the cases are from the correctional facility at Pikeville.

Bradley County has 52 cases with one death.

Rhea County has five cases and no deaths.

Marion County is at 29 cases. It has recorded one death.

Sequatchie County still has five cases. Grundy County remains at 28 cases with one death. Meigs County has nine cases. Franklin County has 36 cases with one death.

McMinn County is now at 97 cases. Life Care Center of Athens has had an outbreak of the coronavirus with two patients dying.

Monroe County is at 22 and it has one coronavirus death. Polk County is up to 11 cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 640 cases and has had 38 deaths.

Shelby County has increased to 2,672 cases and deaths increased to 55.

There are now 419 cases in Williamson County and it has nine coronavirus deaths.

Knox County, with five deaths, is at 263 cases.

Metro Nashville is listed at 2,773 cases and 28 deaths, the state reported.