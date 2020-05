Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALEXANDER, MATTHEW TODD

626 EAST GARDENFARM RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

ARNOLD, ANTONIO RAYMOND

918 EAST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112005

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BARNES, DEREK MICHAEL

450 NICKAJACK CIRCLE JASPER, 37347

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BIVENS, KEWENDI LACEY

2732 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BROWN, MADISON LEANN

622 RUNYAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

COMBS, MISTY MICHELLE

1816 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---CONNER, JUSTIN LYNN3905 NORTH QUAIL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE REPORTSVIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARRESTVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTYAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---CRUTCHER, TERELLA RENA807 MERRIMAC CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000---DALLAS, TAYLOR KYENNE54 GEORGE W DR LAFAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)---DEYHLE, JEFFREY KEVINHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---DOWNS, TAYLOR LEROY727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency:INDECENT EXPOSURERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---DUNNIGAN, LYNDELL DECARR MORRISNORTH HAWTHORNE 1100 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULT---ELLIOTT, JODIE LYNN106 LAUREL DRIVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga Airport Auth.THEFT UNDER 1000---GARCIA, ELIEZER LENIN7401 TWIN BROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HOEY, TIMOTHY JOHNHIOMELESS , 37402Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---JONES, LEONDRA SHANTAY4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---LATSHAW, LOUIS8443 CHAMBERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGAGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS---MCREYNOLDS, SHATONIA L2626 LONG STEER CHATTANOOGA, 374083039Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---MULANAX, JASON J162 POND SPRINGS ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MURPHY, REBECCA JOYCE8003 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENT---NOBLE, KELLY DIANE1719 MASTERSON AVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPAROLE VIOLATION (SCHED II DRUGS:METH)---OBERRY, MICHAEL SHANE727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---PENTER, MICHELLE CHERI9717 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeASSAULTRESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCHPUBLIC INTOXICATION---PHILLIPS, TONYA R2007 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SCHAFLUETZEL, GARTH XAVIER3635 THRUSHWOOD DRIVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYEVADING ARREST---SCOTT, TOMEKA LASHUN1702 STANFIEL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---SILVA, KEITH PAUL1028 LAURA DRIVE DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTASSAULTASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SMITH, BRANDON M1710 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043527Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT---SMITH, JASON EUGENE4607 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---STEELE, JAMES ADAM8225 PATTERSON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---WALKER, MALIK CANTRELL734 HENDERSON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT---WATKINS, ZACHARY TYLER KEY160 D SALEM WAY DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILLIAMS, KAREN LYNN19 SHULER LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION

Here are the mug shots:

AKINS, STACY MARIE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/25/1983

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2020

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ALEXANDER, MATTHEW TODD

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/17/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BROCK, JAMIE NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/26/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BROWN, MADISON LEANN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 08/03/2000

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) COMBS, MISTY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/30/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) CONNER, JAMARAINE D

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/13/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 CONNER, JUSTIN LYNN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/26/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE REPORTS

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF CRUTCHER, TERELLA RENA

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/05/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000 DALLAS, TAYLOR KYENNE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/30/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000) DEYHLE, JEFFREY KEVIN

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 06/29/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DOWNS, TAYLOR LEROY

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 09/20/1980

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2020

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS DUNNIGAN, LYNDELL DECARR MORRIS

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/13/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DURASINOVIC, EDIN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/21/1996

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED ELLIOTT, JODIE LYNN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/26/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga Airport Auth.



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER 1000 FLIPPEN, PAYTON BARKSDALE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/13/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM) GLOVER, IMARI CHARBEZ

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/13/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY JACKSON, GEROME

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 11/11/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT JEFFERSON, TYRELL DEON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/01/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

UNL. POSSESSION OF HANDGUN BY JUVENILE

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE JONES, JEREMY TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/28/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2020

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LANDRY, SYDE JAMES

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/03/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LEWIS, AALIYAH SHANTE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/07/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF MCREYNOLDS, SHATONIA L

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 02/16/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT MORALES, MELISSA MARRIE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/19/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2020

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MULANAX, JASON J

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 02/26/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MURPHY, REBECCA JOYCE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/03/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2020

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT NOBLE, KELLY DIANE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/22/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2020

Charge(s):

PAROLE VIOLATION (SCHED II DRUGS:METH) PENDERGRAPH, JESSE LAMON

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/05/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2020

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING PENTER, MICHELLE CHERI

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/02/1979

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

PUBLIC INTOXICATION PERRY, DERICK ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/22/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO) PHILLIPS, TAYRIA MALAYBE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/26/1993

Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

REID, FREDRICK LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/07/1991

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2020

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

IMPROPER PASSING (NO PASSING ZONES)

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

EVADING ARREST (FELONIOUS) ROBERSON, DARRYL NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/21/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

FAILURE TO APPEAR SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 06/30/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2020

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SCHAFLUETZEL, GARTH XAVIER

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/04/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST SCOTT, TOMEKA LASHUN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/31/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT SHIPMAN, HAYLEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/03/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING SILVA, KEITH PAUL

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/28/1973

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2020

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY SMITH, BRANDON M

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 12/05/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2020

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT STEELE, JAMES ADAM

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/31/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY TURNER, TYLER WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/28/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS DRUG PARA)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS DRUG PARA)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS DRUG PARA)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)