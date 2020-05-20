Georgia Has 1,697 Coronavirus Deaths - Up 22; It Has 946 More Cases To Bring The Total To 39,801; Whitfield County Has 7 Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 1,697 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 22 more since Tuesday.

The confirmed cases are now at 39,801 - up from 38,855, an increase of 946.

Hospitalizations are at 7,171 - up 95 since Tuesday.

Whitfield County has 12 new cases for a total of 206, and seven deaths.



Walker County has 81, including five new cases, and no deaths. Dade County remains at 20 cases and one death.

Catoosa County has four new cases for a total of 77 and no deaths, and Chattooga County is now reporting 19 cases and two deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 419 cases and 35 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 208 cases and 13 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has two new cases for a total of 134 and 15 deaths from coronavirus.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 3,793 cases and 174 deaths. Cobb County has 2,584 cases and 135 deaths. There are now 2,979 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 88 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 2,820 cases and 117 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,672 cases and 139 deaths.