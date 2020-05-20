 Wednesday, May 20, 2020 63.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Georgia Has 1,697 Coronavirus Deaths - Up 22; It Has 946 More Cases To Bring The Total To 39,801; Whitfield County Has 7 Deaths

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 1,697 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 22 more since Tuesday.

The confirmed cases are now at 39,801 - up from 38,855, an increase of 946.

Hospitalizations are at 7,171 - up 95 since Tuesday.

Whitfield County has 12 new cases for a total of 206, and seven deaths.  

Walker County has 81, including five new cases, and no deaths. Dade County remains at 20 cases and one death.

Catoosa County has four new cases for a total of 77 and no deaths, and Chattooga County is now reporting 19 cases and two deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 419 cases and 35 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 208 cases and 13 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has two new cases for a total of 134 and 15 deaths from coronavirus.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 3,793 cases and 174 deaths. Cobb County has 2,584 cases and 135 deaths. There are now 2,979 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 88 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 2,820 cases and 117 deaths.   

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,672 cases and 139 deaths.


Hamilton County on Wednesday reported 43 more cases of coronavirus - bringing the total to 447. Deaths remain at 13. Four more people in Nashville have died from the virus - a 78-year-old ... (click for more)

Law enforcement agencies in Bradley County are offering an opportunity for misdemeanor Failure To Appear (FTA) offenders to “hit the reset button.” These offenders will be given the opportunity ... (click for more)

Property owners within the Chattanooga Downtown Alliance (formerly Business Improvement District) now have until June 30 to pay their assessment. While a late fee would normally be applied ... (click for more)



Hamilton County Has 43 More Coronavirus Cases; Deaths Stay At 13; Nashville Has 4 More Deaths

Hamilton County on Wednesday reported 43 more cases of coronavirus - bringing the total to 447. Deaths remain at 13. Four more people in Nashville have died from the virus - a 78-year-old woman, a 73-year-old man, a 54-year-old woman and a 67-year-old woman, all of whom had underlying health conditions. There have now been 50 people die in Nashville of confirmed coronavirus.

Law enforcement agencies in Bradley County are offering an opportunity for misdemeanor Failure To Appear (FTA) offenders to “hit the reset button.” These offenders will be given the opportunity from 9 to 4 p.m. next Tuesday through Friday to report to the Bradley County Brian K. Smith Inmate Workhouse in order to receive their new court date. Officials said, "With the COVID-19 ... (click for more)

Why Are The Great Doctors Leaving Erlanger?

Oh Erlanger, please not Dr. Devlin; and I should ask, not Dr. Devlin too? Dr. Devlin was/is legendary. Is it past time now for the board of directors to get a firm handle on a one-of-a-kind specialist, like Dr. Devlin, that served with heart and mind suddenly gone and the public learn after the fact? Is Erlanger's goal to send we local taxpayers out of state for special medical care?

An Announcement To Our Communities From Your Healthcare Leaders

As our region begins to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic, we encourage businesses and community members to continue to follow governmental requirements and CDC guidelines to keep their employees and our residents safe from exposure to the virus. Our leaders and medical staffs continue to monitor the situation and partner with local government and public health offices in our communities.

UT Again Sets Records in Latest Academic Progress Rates

The NCAA released its annual Academic Progress Rate (APR) data Wednesday, and multiple Tennessee sports posted record scores. Every Division I sports team across the nation calculates its APR each academic year, like a report card. Scholarship student-athletes each semester earn one point for remaining eligible and one point for staying in school or graduating.

Mocs Shatter GPA Marks In Spring Semester

The unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic has presented many different challenges for all of us. How colleges and universities operate changed dramatically in the last half of the spring 2020 semester. The cancellation of in-person classes, along with winter and spring NCAA competition had a tremendous impact on student-athletes across the country.


