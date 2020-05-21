 Thursday, May 21, 2020 60.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Police Blotter: Vine Street Man Wants Drone Away From His Property; "Contractor" Pedals Away With $400 Chainsaw

Thursday, May 21, 2020

A man on Vine Street reported suspicious activity. He said two black males were flying a drone in the back yard of his residence. He said while the drone was being flown, his son touched it. Afterward, the pair and drone left the scene to an unknown location.

* * *

A woman on Jeffery Lane said her boyfriend took her prepaid card and used the $5 left on it. She said a female contacted her from her boyfriend’s phone to let her know she was with him and was also being rude to her. An officer asked the woman if she wanted to prosecute for the $5 and she said she would call back later.

* * *

A resident of Chamberlain Avenue said an unknown white male came up to his house and asked to borrow a Stihl chainsaw. He said the man told him that he was a contractor working a block down and needed to cut a tree. He then observed the suspect get on a bicycle and drive off with his $400 chainsaw. The neighbors said they had no idea who this person is. 

* * *

An officer carried out a wellness check at a home on Clermont Drive. The officer said, "Upon arrival I spoke to the subject. She stated that she was okay and that nothing was wrong with her. She did not appear to be in distress and was laughing loudly at a Facebook when I arrived on scene."

* * *

There was a Damaged Property Accidental at a unit on 6th Avenue. The arriving officer observed a broken window. A female resident said a man had thrown a boot at the window in an attempt to kill a bug. She said the boot struck a window in the area that the boot was thrown causing the window to break. She said this was accidental damage and estimated the cost at $200.

* * *

A resident of N. Germantown Road said after coming home from a trip she found someone else's belongings in her home and the window near her front door was open. She said nothing was taken, but the suspect had left a pillow and blanket and other assorted items. She did not have any suspect information at this time.


