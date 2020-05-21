East Ridge City Court To Open Starting June 2

Beginning June 2, the East Ridge City Court will be re-opening court for both traffic (at 3 p.m.) and criminal cases (at 5 p.m.) with the following guidelines:

1. Before entrance to the court room each individual must answer all health­ related questions and a temperature reading. Everyone appearing in court will be encouraged to wear appropriate face coverings.



2. Only 10 people will be allowed in the court room at one time. No family members or friends will be admitted, only people who are named on the docket will be allowed in the court room.

3. Seating is in designated seats only that comply with social distancing.

4. Each person entering court room will be required to use hand sanitizer before entry.

5. No person will be admitted to the court room unless there is a chair available.

6. Witnesses and victims will be asked to wait in their cars and will be contacted via cell phone by the DA or court personnel as needed.

7. After appearing before the Judge and settling your case, you will immediately leave the court room as indicated by the exit sign and keeping social distancing in mind stop at clerk's window to pay, re-schedule or make payment arrangements (if needed).

8. There will be no loitering or gathering in the atrium area after your case has been heard.