Former General Sessions Court Judge David Norton Dies At 73

Former General Sessions Court Judge David Wilson Norton, of Hixson, has died at age 73.

A native of Red Bank, he graduated from Red Bank High School in 1964. He earned his under-graduate degree from the University of Tennessee Chattanooga and his law degree from the University of Memphis Law School. He was a current member of the Dallas Bay Baptist Church.

Judge Norton served as the assistant Hamilton County Attorney from 1983-2012; Soddy Daisy City Judge from 1984-2012 and the Hamilton County General Sessions Court Judge.

He also served as one of three commissioners for the Hixson Utility District, as chairman of the Utility Management Review Board for the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury, former board member for League Central Credit Union and a member of the Pachyderm Club.

His parents, Dr. Ralph Elmer Norton, Sr. and Mary Louise Wilson Norton and a sister, Linda Norton Harvey, preceded him in death.

Judge Norton is survived by his wife, Cathy Norton; children, Parker (Suzan) Norton, Lindsey (Colleen) Norton, Kaylie (Brad) Lumley, Amy (Matt) Brown and Carrie (Greg) Bates; grandchildren, Sophia, Olivia, Maxwell, Loftin, Paizlin, Rylie, Brewer, Carson, Grant and Gabbie and a brother, Dr. Ralph E. Norton, Jr. (Mikki).

