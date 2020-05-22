 Friday, May 22, 2020 70.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Former General Sessions Court Judge David Norton Dies At 73

Friday, May 22, 2020
Judge David Norton
Judge David Norton

Former General Sessions Court Judge David Wilson Norton, of Hixson, has died at age 73. 

 

A native of Red Bank, he graduated from Red Bank High School in 1964. He earned his under-graduate degree from the University of Tennessee Chattanooga and his law degree from the University of Memphis Law School. He was a current member of the Dallas Bay Baptist Church.

 

Judge Norton served as the assistant Hamilton County Attorney from 1983-2012; Soddy Daisy City Judge from 1984-2012 and the Hamilton County General Sessions Court Judge.

He also served as one of three commissioners for the Hixson Utility District, as chairman of the Utility Management Review Board for the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury, former board member for League Central Credit Union and a member of the Pachyderm Club.

 

His parents, Dr. Ralph Elmer Norton, Sr. and Mary Louise Wilson Norton and a sister, Linda Norton Harvey, preceded him in death.

 

Judge Norton is survived by his wife, Cathy Norton; children, Parker (Suzan) Norton, Lindsey (Colleen) Norton, Kaylie (Brad) Lumley, Amy (Matt) Brown and Carrie (Greg) Bates; grandchildren, Sophia, Olivia, Maxwell, Loftin, Paizlin, Rylie, Brewer, Carson, Grant and Gabbie and a brother, Dr. Ralph E. Norton, Jr. (Mikki).

 

His family requests memorial donations to the Adult & Teen Challenge Midsouth at www.tcmidsouth.org

 

Services will be announced at a later date.


Condolences and memories can be shared at www.williamsonandsons.com.

 

Arrangements are by Williamson and Sons Funeral Home, 8852 Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy.


May 22, 2020

Chattanooga Couple Charged With Aggravated Child Abuse After Investigators Say Their Story Does Not Match Injury To Child

A Chattanooga couple has been charged with aggravated child abuse after investigators said their stories did not match up with injuries to their child. Arrested were Brandon Bynum, 24, and Jessica Brown, 25, of 808 W. 14th Street Court. On Nov. 19, an investigator with Child Protective Services meeting with the couple brought up the recent loop-shaped bruise on their child’s ... (click for more)

Bradley County Sheriff's Office Names Jerry Johnson To Command Staff

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office has named Jerry L. Johnson Jr. as the newest member of Sheriff Lawson’s Command Staff, effective Tuesday, May 26. Mr. Johnson will assume the position of captain of the Corrections Division, relieving interim dual leadership, Captain Bill Dyer, who will remain at his original post as captain of the Judicial Services Division. ... (click for more)

Opinion

It's Not Your Normal Memorial Day Weekend, But ...

The last Monday in May, designated as Memorial Day, is often considered by residents of the United States as the first day of summer, although the official day this year will occur almost one month later on Sunday, June 20. Families gather together to celebrate family traditions, engage in competitive games, plan and create tasty treats and enjoy conversations while sharing memories. ... (click for more)

Jefferson Heights Residents Need Relief From Nearby Homeless Encampment

Jefferson Heights in Chattanooga’s Southside is a close-knit community that represents a throwback to family-oriented neighborhoods from years ago. Residents regularly visit on front porches, congregate at the local park and share produce from tending to the area’s community garden. There is also a Jefferson Heights online message board to keep everyone connected, announcing ... (click for more)

Sports

Fulmer Issues Statement On SEC Decision To Allow Return To Activity By Student-Athletes

Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer provided the following response to the SEC decision to allow student-athletes to return to campuses: Southeastern Conference leadership on Friday voted to allow voluntary, in-person athletics activities on league campuses starting Monday, June 8. Each SEC institution will make localized decisions regarding when and how student-athletes ... (click for more)

UTC Announces 2020 Cross Country Schedule

The Chattanooga men’s and women’s cross country team is ready to return to campus and get the season started. Head coach Andy Meyer announced Thursday a competitive slate this season. “We are certainly looking forward to racing this fall after the cancellation of the spring season for us,” Meyer said. “It will have been nine months or so since some of the kids have raced competitively.” ... (click for more)


