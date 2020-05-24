Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ACORD, NICHOLAS LEE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/07/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS ANDERSON, PAUL RYAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/16/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT ANGLE, NIKIA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/08/1991

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA AVERY, ROBERT CAMERON

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/18/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) BOYD, CORNELIOUS REGINALD

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 01/11/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING CARTER, ASHTON TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/03/1993

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE CORNADO, SERGIO

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/18/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DANIEL, LAUREN DENA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/14/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE DAVIS, ADDISON R

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/28/1996

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE DIAZ GERONIMO, HANI

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/17/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DOSS, GRAYSON GREGORY

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 09/19/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION DRURY, MATTHEW J

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 07/24/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS EVANS, KENDRIC JUMEL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/21/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT GLOVER, MIA KRISTYN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/08/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION GREEN, GLEN ALPHONZA

Age at Arrest: 83

Date of Birth: 11/21/1936

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GREER, RODNEY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 01/22/1965

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRIFFIN, COREY LEE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/29/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT GRIMES, ANGEL MARIE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/26/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT HANNAH, TRACY SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 05/19/1967

Arresting Agency: Game & Fish TWRA



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020

Charge(s):

BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS

BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (BUI) HARGRAVES, RUBY ANN

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 12/22/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERY CONDUCT I

HENRY, BRANDON DALE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/22/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020

Charge(s):

ESCAPE JOHNSON, AVERY M

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/18/1998

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE JONES, REGINALD WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 11/19/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LYONS, TOMMIE DEWENN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/19/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI MCKEEHAN, TIFFANY

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/24/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020

Charge(s):

ASSAULT MCLAIN, TRAVIS LEE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/13/1983

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) MOHAMAD, ABDELAZIZ

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 01/01/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE PAYNE, SAMUEL ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/01/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G PENDERGRASS, ALBERT JAMES

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/22/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT POWELL, COTY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/04/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE