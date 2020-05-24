Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BALLARD, JAYLAIN SHAQUNE
5225 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
BRAGG, GLEN BERNARD
2010 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063807
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt.
Housing Authority
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
CONLEY, BRENDA JEAN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
DOBBS, THOMAS FRENCH
1300 BOY SCOUT ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
ELLIOTT, SAVALAS ARMAND
HOMELESS , 37321
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ESCOBAR, NERY MAUCELIO
1815 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
GAMBLE, JAKOB TRENTON
1069 JULIAM ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GARNER, TYLER LYNN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INDECENCY - INDENCENT EXPOSURE
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL LITTERING
---
HOLLOWAY, MATTHEW DOUGLAS
921 HARTWELL LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HOWARD, LADARIUS JEROME
2319 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FELON CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
LIGHTFOOT, CORTESE LAJUAN
951 Boynton Dr Chattanooga, 374022128
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
LIVELY, JOSHUA LEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
LOUNDS, TONY TAVARES
510 MENLO ST CHATTANOOGA, 374112807
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
MCDANIEL, KEITHAN NM
3206 12th Ave Chattanooga, 374071845
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
MONTGOMERY, DENZEL MONTEZ
258 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101317
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
NEWMAN, CHRISTOPHER STUART
800 NORTH VALLEYWOOD CIR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNA
---
PANTAGES, MICHAEL DAMIAN
807 BELVOIR AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
---
TOPACIO, MICHAEL JAMES
111 MILLER RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
WALDEN, JONATHAN
201 WASHINGTON STREET ATLANTA, 30303
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE POSSESSION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
IDENTITY THEFT
---
WALDON, JASON FULLER
1414 MEADOWLARK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
WHITE, ANTWAN D
1029 MTN CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF COCAINE
---
WILLIAMS, GREGORY LAMONT
501 ELESGPY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374112909
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
---
WRIGHT, CAMERON W
200 SHADOW LAWN DR ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FALSE REPORTS
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
Here are the mug shots:
|ACORD, NICHOLAS LEE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/07/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|ANDERSON, PAUL RYAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/16/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
|
|ANGLE, NIKIA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/08/1991
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|AVERY, ROBERT CAMERON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/18/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|BOYD, CORNELIOUS REGINALD
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 01/11/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|CARTER, ASHTON TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/03/1993
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|CORNADO, SERGIO
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/18/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
|
|DANIEL, LAUREN DENA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/14/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|DAVIS, ADDISON R
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/28/1996
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|DIAZ GERONIMO, HANI
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/17/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|DOSS, GRAYSON GREGORY
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 09/19/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
|
|DRURY, MATTHEW J
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 07/24/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|EVANS, KENDRIC JUMEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/21/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|GLOVER, MIA KRISTYN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/08/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
|
|GREEN, GLEN ALPHONZA
Age at Arrest: 83
Date of Birth: 11/21/1936
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
|
|GREER, RODNEY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 01/22/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GRIFFIN, COREY LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/29/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
|
|GRIMES, ANGEL MARIE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/26/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
|
|HANNAH, TRACY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 05/19/1967
Arresting Agency: Game & Fish TWRA
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
- BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS
- BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (BUI)
|
|HARGRAVES, RUBY ANN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/22/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERY CONDUCT I
|
|HENRY, BRANDON DALE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/22/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, AVERY M
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/18/1998
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|JONES, REGINALD WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 11/19/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LYONS, TOMMIE DEWENN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/19/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI
|
|MCKEEHAN, TIFFANY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/24/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
|
|MCLAIN, TRAVIS LEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/13/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|MOHAMAD, ABDELAZIZ
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 01/01/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|PAYNE, SAMUEL ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/01/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
|
|PENDERGRASS, ALBERT JAMES
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/22/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
|
|POWELL, COTY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SABOURIN, SARAH KATHERINE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/01/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|SAXTON, RONALD
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/05/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|STALYON, JOSHUA ADAM
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/18/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
|
|STONE, TODD EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/12/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN GORDON CO, GA)
|
|WILLIAMS, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 08/06/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|