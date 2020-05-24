 Sunday, May 24, 2020 86.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Sunday, May 24, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ACORD, NICHOLAS LEE
763 FLINN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
ANGLE, NIKIA MARIE
921 DELORES DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BALLARD, JAYLAIN SHAQUNE
5225 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
BOYD, CORNELIOUS REGINALD
4401 GRAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
BRAGG, GLEN BERNARD
2010 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063807
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt.

Housing Authority
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
CARTER, ASHTON TAYLOR
31105TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
CONLEY, BRENDA JEAN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
CORNADO, SERGIO
1715 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DIAZ GERONIMO, HANI
,
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
DOBBS, THOMAS FRENCH
1300 BOY SCOUT ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
DOSS, GRAYSON GREGORY
8353 RIVER BIRCH LOOP OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
DRURY, MATTHEW J
1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT 720 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
ELLIOTT, SAVALAS ARMAND
HOMELESS , 37321
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ESCOBAR, NERY MAUCELIO
1815 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
EVANS, KENDRIC JUMEL
606 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
GAMBLE, JAKOB TRENTON
1069 JULIAM ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GARNER, TYLER LYNN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INDECENCY - INDENCENT EXPOSURE
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL LITTERING
---
GLOVER, MIA KRISTYN
161 ELM AVENUE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GREER, RODNEY LYNN
905 2ND ST CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARGRAVES, RUBY ANN
610 OLIVIA DRIVE DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERY CONDUCT I
---
HOLLOWAY, MATTHEW DOUGLAS
921 HARTWELL LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HOWARD, LADARIUS JEROME
2319 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FELON CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
JOHNSON, AVERY M
2614 LYNSON AVENUE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
JONES, REGINALD WAYNE
2115 WINDSOR ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374064145
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
LIGHTFOOT, CORTESE LAJUAN
951 Boynton Dr Chattanooga, 374022128
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
LIVELY, JOSHUA LEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
LOUNDS, TONY TAVARES
510 MENLO ST CHATTANOOGA, 374112807
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
LYONS, TOMMIE DEWENN
336 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI
---
MCDANIEL, KEITHAN NM
3206 12th Ave Chattanooga, 374071845
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
MCLAIN, TRAVIS LEE
1303 SAN HSI DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
MOHAMAD, ABDELAZIZ
GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MONTGOMERY, DENZEL MONTEZ
258 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101317
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
NEWMAN, CHRISTOPHER STUART
800 NORTH VALLEYWOOD CIR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNA
---
PANTAGES, MICHAEL DAMIAN
807 BELVOIR AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
---
PENDERGRASS, ALBERT JAMES
1207 GROVE STREET CT APT C CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
---
POWELL, COTY ALLEN
1235 COUNTY ROAD 380 BOAZ, 359578251
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SABOURIN, SARAH KATHERINE
3993 FAIRFAX DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SAXTON, RONALD
1305 MOSS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
STONE, TODD EUGENE
4908 WOODLAND VIEW CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN GORDON CO, GA)
---
TOPACIO, MICHAEL JAMES
111 MILLER RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
WALDEN, JONATHAN
201 WASHINGTON STREET ATLANTA, 30303
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE POSSESSION
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
IDENTITY THEFT
---
WALDON, JASON FULLER
1414 MEADOWLARK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
WHITE, ANTWAN D
1029 MTN CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF COCAINE
---
WILLIAMS, GREGORY LAMONT
501 ELESGPY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374112909
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
---
WILLIAMS, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
1700 JACKSON ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374041315
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WRIGHT, CAMERON W
200 SHADOW LAWN DR ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FALSE REPORTS
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

Here are the mug shots:

ACORD, NICHOLAS LEE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/07/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ANDERSON, PAUL RYAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/16/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ANGLE, NIKIA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/08/1991
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
AVERY, ROBERT CAMERON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/18/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
BOYD, CORNELIOUS REGINALD
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 01/11/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CARTER, ASHTON TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/03/1993
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
CORNADO, SERGIO
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/18/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DANIEL, LAUREN DENA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/14/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DAVIS, ADDISON R
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/28/1996
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DIAZ GERONIMO, HANI
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/17/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DOSS, GRAYSON GREGORY
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 09/19/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRURY, MATTHEW J
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 07/24/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
EVANS, KENDRIC JUMEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/21/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
GLOVER, MIA KRISTYN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/08/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GREEN, GLEN ALPHONZA
Age at Arrest: 83
Date of Birth: 11/21/1936
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GREER, RODNEY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 01/22/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRIFFIN, COREY LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/29/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
GRIMES, ANGEL MARIE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/26/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HANNAH, TRACY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 05/19/1967
Arresting Agency: Game & Fish TWRA

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS
  • BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (BUI)
HARGRAVES, RUBY ANN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/22/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERY CONDUCT I
HENRY, BRANDON DALE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/22/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • ESCAPE
JOHNSON, AVERY M
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/18/1998
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
JONES, REGINALD WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 11/19/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LYONS, TOMMIE DEWENN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/19/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI
MCKEEHAN, TIFFANY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/24/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
MCLAIN, TRAVIS LEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/13/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
MOHAMAD, ABDELAZIZ
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 01/01/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PAYNE, SAMUEL ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/01/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
PENDERGRASS, ALBERT JAMES
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/22/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
POWELL, COTY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SABOURIN, SARAH KATHERINE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/01/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SAXTON, RONALD
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/05/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STALYON, JOSHUA ADAM
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/18/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
STONE, TODD EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/12/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN GORDON CO, GA)
WILLIAMS, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 08/06/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 05/23/2020
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA


May 24, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ACORD, NICHOLAS LEE 763 FLINN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DISORDERLY CONDUCT RESISTING

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a residential fire Saturday around 11:04 a.m. at 4120 Dorris Street. A resident of this address called 911 and advised that her bedroom was



Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ACORD, NICHOLAS LEE 763 FLINN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DISORDERLY CONDUCT RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS --- ANGLE, NIKIA MARIE 921 DELORES DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank UNLAWFUL POSSESSION

