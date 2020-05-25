Hamilton County Adds Another 54 Coronavirus Cases; Tennessee Has 2 More Deaths

Hamilton County has added another 54 coronavirus cases, moving the total to 694, the local Health Department reported on Memorial Day.

The county remains at 14 deaths.

As of Friday, there were 12 coronavirus patients in Intensive Care in local hospitals - the highest number yet.

Of the cases, the highest number was among Hispanics - 296. Non-Hispanic was 215 and not yet determined 20.

The highest number of cases by age group was 31-40 with 102 positive cases.

Tennessee has had two more coronavirus deaths. The new total is 338.

There were 462 new cases, bringing the total to 20,607.

There were 11 more hospitalizations for a total of 1,594.

Nashville has had one more coronavirus death for a total of 58. Cases are at 4,632.

Memphis is still at 94 deaths. It has 4,451 cases

Bledsoe County is at 608 cases with one coronavirus death. Almost all the cases are from Bledsoe County Correctional Complex at Pikeville.

Bradley County is up to 98 cases - five more - with one death.

Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 197.

Marion County is up to 36 cases. It has recorded one death. Sequatchie County is at 11 cases. Grundy County is at 32 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 25 cases. Franklin County has 46 cases with one death.

McMinn County is at 135 cases and now 14 deaths. Life Care Center of Athens has had an outbreak of the coronavirus.

Monroe County is now at 56 cases and it has had two coronavirus deaths. Polk County is at 14 cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 827 cases and remains at 45 deaths.

There are 522 cases in Williamson County and it has 10 coronavirus deaths.

Knox County remains at five deaths and it has 336 cases up five.