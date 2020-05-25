 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 Weather

Summer Meal Locations At Schools To Open Tuesday

Monday, May 25, 2020

Summer meal pickup sites available at Hamilton County Schools will start food service on Tuesday. These sites will be open on Tuesdays and Friday each week from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 

Each Tuesday, families will be able to pick up three meals for each person at the sites.  On Friday, families will receive four meals for each person in the family. 

The sites will continue to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing and personal protection recommendations throughout the summer.  At this time, guidelines recommend appropriate social distancing between families at the location and the wearing of protective masks.

Sites are located at:

Bess T Shepherd
Harrison Elementary
Spring Creek
East Ridge Elementary
East Lake Elementary
Clifton Hills
Orchard Knob Elementary
Hardy Elementary
Soddy Elementary
Middle Valley Elementary
Hixson High
Red Bank Elementary
Nolan Elementary


May 26, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

May 25, 2020

Georgia Coronavirus Deaths Now At 1,848; 43,400 Cases

May 25, 2020

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AKRIDGE, SHONTEKIA NICHOLE 2803 S Hawthorne St Chattanooga, 374045738 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VANDALISM/MALICIOUS ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 1,848 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 21 more since Sunday. The confirmed cases are now at 43,400 ... (click for more)

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)



Opinion

Memorial Day Remembrance 2020

Perhaps the terrible toll that has engulfed the greater world community due to the black wave known as COVID 19 brings about an urgent sense of reflection and recollection on the true meaning of Memorial Day. One of the earliest commentaries was provided by Frederick Douglass at Arlington National Cemetery on Decoration Day 1871. He would extol to the crowd to never forget ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: For Grins & Giggles

We know from many previous experiences that “An Idle Mind Is The Devil’s Workshop.” We also know that not one person in our nation could have been better prepared than our leaders from both parties in this COVID-19 pandemic. Guffaw and cackle all you want but I promise not a person in our state would pick you over Governor Bill Lee. It is terribly disappointing that every day somebody ... (click for more)

Sports

Fulmer Issues Statement On SEC Decision To Allow Return To Activity By Student-Athletes

Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer provided the following response to the SEC decision to allow student-athletes to return to campuses: Southeastern Conference leadership on Friday voted to allow voluntary, in-person athletics activities on league campuses starting Monday, June 8. Each SEC institution will make localized decisions regarding when and how student-athletes ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Tennessee In Lock Step With New SEC Athletic Guidelines

KNOXVILLE – The Southeastern Conference will make its first move back toward the playing fields when it allows the resumption of voluntary in-person athletic activities on June 8 on campuses. Tennessee will be lockstep with this first step, which was approved via vote of the schools on Friday. “We’ll continue to follow the guidance from medical experts and health officials ... (click for more)


