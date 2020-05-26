Woman, 24, Shot Monday Night At Unknown Location

A woman, 24, was shot Monday evening at an unknown location.

At approximately 9:14 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 2525 DeSales Ave. (Memorial Hospital) on a report of a person shot. Police located a party suffering from a minor gunshot wound. The victim had been transported to the hospital by personal vehicle with a non life threatening injury.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.An exact location for the incident was not able to be determined.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call

or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.