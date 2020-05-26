Hamilton County Has 15th Coronavirus Death; Tennessee Deaths Rise By 5 To 343

Hamilton County has added a 15th death from coronavirus, the Hamilton County Health Department reported on Tuesday.

Cases rose to 717 from 694.

Tennessee now has 343 deaths - up by five since the Monday report.

There were 358 new cases, bringing the total to 20,965.

There were 15 more hospitalizations for a total of 1,609.

Nashville has had one more coronavirus death - a 90-year-old woman. It is not known at this time if she had underlying health conditions. Cases are at 4,974 - an increase of 153 in the past 24 hours.

The confirmed cases in Nashville range in age from 1 month to 100 years.

Memphis is still at 94 deaths.

Bledsoe County is at 608 cases with one coronavirus death. Almost all the cases are from Bledsoe County Correctional Complex at Pikeville.

Bradley County is up to 99 cases - one more - with one death.

Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 197.

Marion County is up to 37 cases. It has recorded one death. Sequatchie County is at 12 cases. Grundy County is at 32 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 25 cases. Franklin County has 48 cases with one death.

McMinn County is at 135 cases and now 14 deaths. All of those deaths are at the Life Care Center of Athens.

Monroe County is now at 58 cases and it has had two coronavirus deaths. Polk County is at 14 cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 838 cases and remains at 45 deaths.

There are 527 cases in Williamson County and it has 10 coronavirus deaths.

Knox County remains at five deaths and it has 345 cases - up nine.