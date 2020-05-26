 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 80.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has 15th Coronavirus Death; Tennessee Deaths Rise By 5 To 343

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Hamilton County has added a 15th death from coronavirus, the Hamilton County Health Department reported on Tuesday.

Cases rose to 717 from 694. 

Tennessee now has 343 deaths - up by five since the Monday report.

There were 358 new cases, bringing the total to 20,965.

There were 15 more hospitalizations for a total of 1,609.

Nashville has had one more coronavirus death - a 90-year-old woman. It is not known at this time if she had underlying health conditions. Cases are at 4,974 - an increase of 153 in the past 24 hours.

The confirmed cases in Nashville range in age from 1 month to 100 years.

Memphis is still at 94 deaths.

Bledsoe County is at 608 cases with one coronavirus death. Almost all the cases are from Bledsoe County Correctional Complex at Pikeville. 

Bradley County is up to 99 cases - one more - with one death. 

Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 197.

Marion County is up to 37 cases. It has recorded one death. Sequatchie County is at 12 cases. Grundy County is at 32 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 25 cases. Franklin County has 48 cases with one death.

McMinn County is at 135 cases and now 14 deaths. All of those deaths are at the Life Care Center of Athens. 

Monroe County is now at 58 cases and it has had two coronavirus deaths. Polk County is at 14 cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 838 cases and remains at 45 deaths.

There are 527 cases in Williamson County and it has 10 coronavirus deaths. 

Knox County remains at five deaths and it has 345 cases - up nine.

 

 


May 26, 2020

15 People Killed In Memorial Day Holiday Travel Period Crashes In Georgia

May 26, 2020

Jamie McAloon Leaving McKamey Animal Center; Search On For New Executive Director

May 26, 2020

Students For New Harrison Elementary Will Initially Meet At Old School And Hillcrest


Troopers and local law enforcement investigated 13 fatal traffic crashes resulting in 15 deaths across Georgia during the Memorial Day holiday travel period. The 78-hour holiday period began ... (click for more)

McKamey Animal Center has announced a national search for a new Executive Director following the departure of Jamie McAloon, set to occur in August 2020. The board of directors has launched ... (click for more)

The new STEAM designated Harrison Elementary is opening for the 2020-2021 school year, but it will be at two campuses initially due to construction delays at the new school site. Construction ... (click for more)



Breaking News

15 People Killed In Memorial Day Holiday Travel Period Crashes In Georgia

Troopers and local law enforcement investigated 13 fatal traffic crashes resulting in 15 deaths across Georgia during the Memorial Day holiday travel period. The 78-hour holiday period began on Friday, at 6 p.m. and ended Monday, at 11:59 p.m. Statewide, Georgia State troopers investigated 317 traffic crashes that resulted in 188 injuries. Troopers also investigated nine fatal ... (click for more)

Jamie McAloon Leaving McKamey Animal Center; Search On For New Executive Director

McKamey Animal Center has announced a national search for a new Executive Director following the departure of Jamie McAloon, set to occur in August 2020. The board of directors has launched a search committee and has secured the services of Adisa Group, headed up by Laura Maloney, former CEO of the Humane Society of The United States. Officials said, "Ms. McAloon ... (click for more)

Opinion

Memorial Day Remembrance 2020

Perhaps the terrible toll that has engulfed the greater world community due to the black wave known as COVID 19 brings about an urgent sense of reflection and recollection on the true meaning of Memorial Day. One of the earliest commentaries was provided by Frederick Douglass at Arlington National Cemetery on Decoration Day 1871. He would extol to the crowd to never forget ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: For Grins & Giggles

We know from many previous experiences that “An Idle Mind Is The Devil’s Workshop.” We also know that not one person in our nation could have been better prepared than our leaders from both parties in this COVID-19 pandemic. Guffaw and cackle all you want but I promise not a person in our state would pick you over Governor Bill Lee. It is terribly disappointing that every day somebody ... (click for more)

Sports

Fulmer Issues Statement On SEC Decision To Allow Return To Activity By Student-Athletes

Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer provided the following response to the SEC decision to allow student-athletes to return to campuses: Southeastern Conference leadership on Friday voted to allow voluntary, in-person athletics activities on league campuses starting Monday, June 8. Each SEC institution will make localized decisions regarding when and how student-athletes ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Baseball And Memorial Day

Memorial Day 2020 is in the books and it was one of the very best holidays I have ever spent. All of my kids and grandkids came to our house. They swam from noon until after 8 p.m., hardly getting out of the pool to eat at all. My son Davey has become quite the chef and he prepared smoked chickens and ribs on the smoker. My daughter Christi made her usual fabulous dishes including ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors