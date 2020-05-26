Jamie McAloon Leaving McKamey Animal Center; Search On For New Executive Director

McKamey Animal Center has announced a national search for a new Executive Director following the departure of Jamie McAloon, set to occur in August 2020.





The board of directors has launched a search committee and has secured the services of Adisa Group, headed up by Laura Maloney, former CEO of the Humane Society of The United States.





Officials said, "Ms. McAloon joined MAC in February 2014 and during her six years at the helm has led efforts to build a fiscally solid organization, allowing for the expansion of programs and services. Under her leadership MAC has instituted a number of transformational programs, including Healing Hearts (treating and successfully adopting out more than 500 dogs with Heartworm,) Fetch A Book (bringing dogs to children to read and improve literacy), and Emergency Boarding for pets of victims of domestic violence assistance, natural disaster, and medical emergencies. These efforts have earned MAC respect and accolades locally, and around the country.

" During her tenure, Ms. McAloon has led MAC to consistently fulfill its mission of 'Saving Animals, Helping People'. The board and staff at MAC are grateful for her hard work and successes over the last six years."





Founded in 2008, MAC serves as animal control management for the cities of Chattanooga, Red Bank, and Lakesite. In 2019 the Center celebrated a record-breaking year as over 4,300 animals were saved, rehabilitated, and placed in homes, it was stated.



