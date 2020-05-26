 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 80.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Report Due Soon On Consolidation Of City Public Works, WWTA; "Numbers Look Good" On Merger

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

City Council members were told Tuesday they will get a report next month on consolidation of city Public Works with the Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority (WWTA).

Mike Marino of Jacobs Engineering said "the numbers look good" on financial benefits and efficiencies from the merger.

He also noted, "There are a lot of details to it," including "what it looks like after consolidation." Issues include staffing and employee benefits.

Mr. Marino said goals of the consolidation include reducing rate increases, improving the level of services, bringing new economic development opportunities and bringing an investment grade credit rating.

The city of Chattanooga has been under a Consent Decree with the EPA for a decade, and Mr. Marino indicated that WWTA is about to go under a similar order setting a timetable for eliminating sewer overflows. He also indicated that the WWTA Consent Decree would then be combined with the city's.

In the merger process, he said these tasks have already been completed: data gathering and research, financial models, and focused meeting and interviews. The final task of analysis and alternative development is now underway.

Mr. Marino said the city and the WWTA have already been making plans to carry out a number of cooperative projects. He said those will include equalization (holding) tanks in three locations at the city/county border. Those include Red Bank, East Ridge and Lee Highway.

Otherwise, he said the two entities would have to build additional tanks across the border from one another.

Those tanks will have storage for 51 millions of wastewater that can be released at times when there is not recent heavy rain.

Mr. Marino said that the city is completing work on three huge tanks on 12 acres at Hamm Road designed to help alleviate the West Bank overflow of sewage into the Tennessee River. This site is not far from the Moccasin Bend Sewage Treatment Plant.

The city is nearing the end of Phase 1 of its Consent Decree that cost $276 million. A second $100 million phase will next begin with a variety of projects to repair or replace leaky pipes and add more wastewater storage.

The goal is to have a "Clear Chattanooga" with elimination of sewage dumps into the river, officials said.

 

 

 

 

 

 


State Supreme Court Opens Door For Resumption Of Jury Trials In Early July

The State Supreme Court has issued a new order that would open the way for the resumption of jury trials in early July. The order says jurors should bring masks to jury duty and court personnel should provide them one if they come without one. The order says six-member juries can be used in civil cases. The order says: On March 13, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, ... (click for more)

CBL & Associates Has $133.9 Million Loss In 1st Quarter

Chattanooga-based CBL & Associates reported a $133.9 million net loss , or $0.75 per diluted share, for the first quarter. That compares with a net loss of $50.2 million, or a loss of $0.29 per diluted share, for the first quarter 2019. Net loss for the first quarter 2020 was impacted by a $133.6 million loss on impairment of real estate to write down the carrying values ... (click for more)

Remembering Mendon John Price

It was sad to see that Mendon John Price had passed away. He was the wheelchair bound street musician that many of you saw outside of the Lookouts games and the Tivoli events. He would be playing his harmonica. He once was cited in front of me for panhandling and blocking traffic on the street or sidewalk down where the Lookouts play. Fortunately for him, he came in front ... (click for more)

A Simple Human Responsibility

The nearer you get, the closer we’ll be...continued straddling of the reopening fence, but only after wiping it down with bleach. Health and safety rule number one: assess your environment to identify potential exposures to hazards which could reasonably cause serious injury, illness or death. Other rule number one: all politics is political. Since we last talked, half ... (click for more)

Fulmer Issues Statement On SEC Decision To Allow Return To Activity By Student-Athletes

Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer provided the following response to the SEC decision to allow student-athletes to return to campuses: Southeastern Conference leadership on Friday voted to allow voluntary, in-person athletics activities on league campuses starting Monday, June 8. Each SEC institution will make localized decisions regarding when and how student-athletes ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Baseball And Memorial Day

Memorial Day 2020 is in the books and it was one of the very best holidays I have ever spent. All of my kids and grandkids came to our house. They swam from noon until after 8 p.m., hardly getting out of the pool to eat at all. My son Davey has become quite the chef and he prepared smoked chickens and ribs on the smoker. My daughter Christi made her usual fabulous dishes including ... (click for more)


