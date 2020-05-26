Georgia Coronavirus Cases Near 44,000; 47 New Deaths For Total Of 1,895

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 1,895 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 47 more since Monday.

The confirmed cases are now at 43,983 up from 43,400 - an increase of 583.

Hospitalizations are at 7,640 - up 133 since Monday.

Whitfield County has 20 new cases for a total of 303, and seven deaths. Twenty-three have been hospitalized.



Walker County has 102, six new ones, and no deaths. Two have been hospitalized. Dade County remains at 27 cases and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 111 - up six - cases and no deaths. Eight have been hospitalized. Chattooga County remains at 24 cases, two deaths, and three hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 452 cases and 38 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 243 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 137 cases and 15 deaths from coronavirus.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 4,230 cases and 209 deaths. Cobb County has 2,854 cases and 150 deaths. There are now 3,421 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 107 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 3,307 cases and now 125 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,774 cases and is at 142 deaths.