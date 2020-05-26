 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 77.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Georgia Coronavirus Cases Near 44,000; 47 New Deaths For Total Of 1,895

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 1,895 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 47 more since Monday.

The confirmed cases are now at 43,983 up from 43,400 -  an increase of 583.

Hospitalizations are at 7,640 - up 133 since Monday.

Whitfield County has 20 new cases for a total of 303, and seven deaths.  Twenty-three have been hospitalized.

Walker County has 102, six new ones, and no deaths. Two have been hospitalized. Dade County remains at 27 cases and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 111 - up six - cases and no deaths. Eight have been hospitalized. Chattooga County remains at 24 cases, two deaths, and three hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 452 cases and 38 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 243 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 137 cases and 15 deaths from coronavirus.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 4,230 cases and 209 deaths. Cobb County has 2,854 cases and 150 deaths. There are now 3,421 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 107 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 3,307 cases and now 125 deaths.   

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,774 cases and is at 142 deaths.


Opinion

Remembering Mendon John Price

It was sad to see that Mendon John Price had passed away. He was the wheelchair bound street musician that many of you saw outside of the Lookouts games and the Tivoli events. He would be playing his harmonica. He once was cited in front of me for panhandling and blocking traffic on the street or sidewalk down where the Lookouts play. Fortunately for him, he came in front ... (click for more)

A Simple Human Responsibility

The nearer you get, the closer we’ll be...continued straddling of the reopening fence, but only after wiping it down with bleach. Health and safety rule number one: assess your environment to identify potential exposures to hazards which could reasonably cause serious injury, illness or death. Other rule number one: all politics is political. Since we last talked, half ... (click for more)

Sports

Fulmer Issues Statement On SEC Decision To Allow Return To Activity By Student-Athletes

Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer provided the following response to the SEC decision to allow student-athletes to return to campuses: Southeastern Conference leadership on Friday voted to allow voluntary, in-person athletics activities on league campuses starting Monday, June 8. Each SEC institution will make localized decisions regarding when and how student-athletes ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Baseball And Memorial Day

Memorial Day 2020 is in the books and it was one of the very best holidays I have ever spent. All of my kids and grandkids came to our house. They swam from noon until after 8 p.m., hardly getting out of the pool to eat at all. My son Davey has become quite the chef and he prepared smoked chickens and ribs on the smoker. My daughter Christi made her usual fabulous dishes including ... (click for more)


