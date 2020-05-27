55 More Coronavirus Cases Raise Hamilton County Total To 772; Deaths Remain At 15; Patients In Intensive Care At Record 13; Memphis Has 11 More Deaths

Hamilton County on Wednesday reported 57 more positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 772.

There are now 13 patients in Intensive Care in Chattanooga hospitals - the highest number yet.

Deaths remain at 15. County Mayor Jim Coppinger said the #15 was an earlier death at a Chattanooga hospital who initially was counted as a Georgia resident. He said the most recent death on Monday (#14) was an 83-year-old white male.

Four workers at the Chattanooga Volkswagen plant have tested positive.

CDC protocols were followed in rapid-response, and all areas that may have been exposed to these individuals received an additional deep cleaning and disinfecting." The employees are on medical leave for 14 days.

Testing results for Wednesday include:

Hardy Elementary School Site: 173 samples collected

East Lake Academy School: 163 samples collected

Health Department’s Homeless Healthcare Center: 12 samples collected (a special event besides the daily availability of testing to that population)

A complete list of the testing site days, times, and locations can be found at the Health Department website (Of the four new testing sites, they rotate every other week as pairs). Next week will be Brainerd High School and Orchard Knob Elementary School.

The local coronavirus Hotline number is 209-8383.

Tennessee now has 353 coronavirus deaths - up by 10 since the Tuesday report.

There were 341 new cases, bringing the total to 21,306.

There were 38 more hospitalizations for a total of 1,647.

Memphis has had 11 more coronavirus deaths over the last two days and is now at 105, the state Health Department said. It has grown to 4,615 cases.

Metro Nashville Public Health Department officials announced a total number of 5,068 confirmed cases of coronavirus disease - an increase of 94 in the past 24 hours. The confirmed cases range in age from 1 month to 100 years.

There have been two additional deaths reported in Nashville in the past 24 hours - a 68-year-old man and a 72-year-old man, both of whom had underlying health conditions. A total of 58 people have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19. Officials said 3,859 individuals have recovered from the virus.

Knox County remains at five deaths and it has 356 cases - up 11.

Bledsoe County is at 608 cases with one coronavirus death. Almost all the cases are from Bledsoe County Correctional Complex at Pikeville.

Bradley County is up to 105 cases - six more - with one death.

Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 197.

Marion County is at 37 cases. It has recorded one death. Sequatchie County is at 13 cases. Grundy County is at 32 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 25 cases. Franklin County has 49 cases with one death.

McMinn County is at 136 cases and now 14 deaths. All of those deaths are at the Life Care Center of Athens.

Monroe County is now at 59 cases and it has had two coronavirus deaths. Polk County is at 14 cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 843 cases and remains at 45 deaths.

There are 532 cases in Williamson County and it has 10 coronavirus deaths.