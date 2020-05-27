Georgia Has 38 More Coronavirus Deaths For Total Of 1,933; 44,638 Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 1,933 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 38 more since Tuesday.

The confirmed cases are now at 44,638 up from 43,983 - an increase of 655.

Hospitalizations are at 7,745 - up 105 since Tuesday.

Whitfield County has eight new cases for a total of 311, and seven deaths. Twenty-four have been hospitalized, including one new case.



Walker County has 109, seven new ones, and no deaths. Two have been hospitalized. Dade County remains at 27 cases and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 115 - up four - cases and no deaths. Eight have been hospitalized. Chattooga County remains at 24 cases, two deaths, and three hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 458 cases and 38 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 253 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 142 cases, an increase of five, and 15 deaths from coronavirus.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 4,309 cases and 214 deaths. Cobb County has 2,907 cases and 157 deaths. There are now 3,573 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 111 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 3,480 cases and now 126 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,784 cases and is at 144 deaths.