Georgia Has 38 More Coronavirus Deaths For Total Of 1,933; 44,638 Cases

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 1,933 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 38 more since Tuesday.

The confirmed cases are now at 44,638 up from 43,983 -  an increase of 655.

Hospitalizations are at 7,745 - up 105 since Tuesday.

Whitfield County has eight new cases for a total of 311, and seven deaths.  Twenty-four have been hospitalized, including one new case.

Walker County has 109, seven new ones, and no deaths. Two have been hospitalized. Dade County remains at 27 cases and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 115 - up four - cases and no deaths. Eight have been hospitalized. Chattooga County remains at 24 cases, two deaths, and three hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 458 cases and 38 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 253 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 142 cases, an increase of five, and 15 deaths from coronavirus.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 4,309 cases and 214 deaths. Cobb County has 2,907 cases and 157 deaths. There are now 3,573 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 111 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 3,480 cases and now 126 deaths.   

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,784 cases and is at 144 deaths.


AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 5/27/20

May 27, 2020

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 5/27/20

Marvin Johnston, 38, Arrested After Chase Early Wednesday Morning


Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 1,933 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 38 more since Tuesday. The confirmed cases are now at 44,638

(click for more)

Marvin Johnston, 38, was arrested on Wednesday, after leading authorities on a chase across Hamilton County. A Hamilton County Sheriff's deputy attempted to stop Johnston for speeding on Hixson



Georgia Has 38 More Coronavirus Deaths For Total Of 1,933; 44,638 Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 1,933 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 38 more since Tuesday. The confirmed cases are now at 44,638 up from 43,983 - an increase of 655. Hospitalizations are at 7,745 - up 105 since Tuesday. Whitfield County has eight new cases for a total of 311, and seven deaths. Twenty-four have ... (click for more)

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 5/27/20

(click for more)

Remembering Mendon John Price

It was sad to see that Mendon John Price had passed away. He was the wheelchair bound street musician that many of you saw outside of the Lookouts games and the Tivoli events. He would be playing his harmonica. He once was cited in front of me for panhandling and blocking traffic on the street or sidewalk down where the Lookouts play. Fortunately for him, he came in front ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Child Of World War II

I am a child of World War II. Actually, I was born four years after the Japanese surrender – the 75 th anniversary of which will be celebrated this summer – but in my formative years I can very distinctly remember sitting on the floor of DeSales Harrison’s family room at the foot of Lookout Mountain’s East Brow Road and holding the Gendaito (a type of Samurai sword) that ‘Dee’ accepted ... (click for more)

Football Mocs Receive Votes In HeroSports.com Preseason Poll

The preseason prognostications have begun for the upcoming 2020 NCAA Football Championship Subdivision campaign. HeroSports.com released its first top-25, which included the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. The Mocs are listed among the nine teams who are also receiving votes in the online publication's poll. Chattanooga is coming off a 6-6 season under first-year head ... (click for more)

Fulmer Issues Statement On SEC Decision To Allow Return To Activity By Student-Athletes

Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer provided the following response to the SEC decision to allow student-athletes to return to campuses: Southeastern Conference leadership on Friday voted to allow voluntary, in-person athletics activities on league campuses starting Monday, June 8. Each SEC institution will make localized decisions regarding when and how student-athletes ... (click for more)


