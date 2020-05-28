Georgia Has 40 More Coronavirus Deaths; Cases Increase 628

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 1,973 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 40 more since Wednesday.

The confirmed cases are now at 45,266 - up from 44,638 - an increase of 628.

Hospitalizations are at 7,829 7,745 - up 84 since Wednesday.

Whitfield County has 11 new cases for a total of 322, and still seven deaths. Officials said 25 have been hospitalized, including one new case.



Walker County has 112, three new ones, and no deaths. Three have been hospitalized. Dade County is at 28 cases and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 119 - up four - cases and no deaths. Ten have been hospitalized. Chattooga County remains at 24 cases, two deaths, and three hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 469 cases and 38 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 258 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 148 cases, an increase of six, and 15 deaths from coronavirus.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 4,367 cases and 224 deaths - up 10. Cobb County has 2,948 cases and 168 deaths - up 11. There are now 3,635 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 112 deaths - up one. Gwinnett County has increased to 3,619 cases and now 127 deaths - up one.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,764 cases and is at 144 deaths.