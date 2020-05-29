Health Department Announces COVID-19 Exposure Among Paintball Battlers

The Hamilton County Health Department has received a positive test result for a person known to have been involved in the paintball fights during May 17-20.

According to the case investigation interviews, the exposure was primarily in the downtown area, but could have affected anyone involved. All people involved in the paintball battles should be tested for COVID-19.

Testing is confidential and there is no need for an individual to disclose if they were part of a paintball group.

The Health Department offers free testing this Saturday and Sunday at the following location and times. Testing is open to the community and not just those involved in the paintball groups.

· Hardy Elementary, 2100 Glass Street, Chattanooga, Tn.

· Hours: 7-11 a.m.

· Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site

Starting Monday, Health Department free testing will be offered at:



· Brainerd High School, 1020 N. Moore Road, Chattanooga

· Orchard Knob Elementary School, 2000 E. 3rd St., Chattanooga

· Both locations 7-11 a.m.

· Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Sites

The testing is free, no symptoms necessary, no referral needed.

The complete schedule and details for Health Department testing can be found on their website Health.HamiltonTN.org.

Anyone with questions should call the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at (423) 209-8383. Hotline hours are Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., and Sunday, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.