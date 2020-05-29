 Friday, May 29, 2020 82.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Health Department Announces COVID-19 Exposure Among Paintball Battlers

Friday, May 29, 2020

The Hamilton County Health Department has received a positive test result for a person known to have been involved in the paintball fights during May 17-20.

 

According to the case investigation interviews, the exposure was primarily in the downtown area, but could have affected anyone involved.

All people involved in the paintball battles should be tested for COVID-19.

 

Testing is confidential and there is no need for an individual to disclose if they were part of a paintball group.

 

The Health Department offers free testing this Saturday and Sunday at the following location and times. Testing is open to the community and not just those involved in the paintball groups.

 

·         Hardy Elementary, 2100 Glass Street, Chattanooga, Tn. 

·         Hours: 7-11 a.m.

·         Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site

 

Starting Monday, Health Department free testing will be offered at:

·         Brainerd High School, 1020 N. Moore Road, Chattanooga

 

·         Orchard Knob Elementary School, 2000 E. 3rd St., Chattanooga

 

·         Both locations 7-11 a.m.

 

·         Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Sites

 

The testing is free, no symptoms necessary, no referral needed.

 

The complete schedule and details for Health Department testing can be found on their website Health.HamiltonTN.org.

 

Anyone with questions should call the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at (423) 209-8383. Hotline hours are Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., and Sunday, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.


Georgia Has 11 More Coronavirus Deaths, 597 New Cases; Walker County Has 26 New Cases

Senator Alexander Says He Disagrees With President Trump's Decision To Terminate Membership With WHO

Georgia Has 11 More Coronavirus Deaths, 597 New Cases; Walker County Has 26 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 1,984 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 11 more since Thursday. The confirmed cases are now at 45,863 - up from 45,266 - an increase of 597. Hospitalizations are at 7,914 - up 85 since Thursday. Whitfield County has nine new cases for a total of 3331, and still seven deaths. Officials ... (click for more)

Senator Alexander Says He Disagrees With President Trump's Decision To Terminate Membership With WHO

U.S. Senate health committee Chairman Lamar Alexander on Friday released the following statement on President Trump’s decision to terminate the United States’ membership in the World Health Organization: “I disagree with the president’s decision. Certainly there needs to be a good, hard look at mistakes the World Health Organization might have made in connection with coronavirus, ... (click for more)

Opinion

A New Low For Bureaucratic Dysfunction

Forced emissions testing – a new low for bureaucratic dysfunction. In our old way of living, there were two certainties: Death and taxes. In our new world, the government is giving some relief from taxes but has chosen to substitute vehicle emissions testing. Now the two certainties are death and emissions testing. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is sickening ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Reclose? Are You Nuts?

I am every bit as mournful as every other teary-eyed citizen who genuinely cares in the United States that our COVID-19 death rate has surpassed 100,000 people. We’ve got 50 state governors doing 50 different things and, believe this, every last one of them is desperate to find the right thing. We’ve got the best and brightest scientists collaborating with one another. The White ... (click for more)

Sports

Football Mocs Receive Votes In HeroSports.com Preseason Poll

The preseason prognostications have begun for the upcoming 2020 NCAA Football Championship Subdivision campaign. HeroSports.com released its first top-25, which included the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. The Mocs are listed among the nine teams who are also receiving votes in the online publication's poll. Chattanooga is coming off a 6-6 season under first-year head ... (click for more)

UTC Soccer Announces 2020 Schedule

The Chattanooga women’s soccer schedule features 10 home contests, including a first-time home match against Indiana State, and a road trip to Knoxville to take on Tennessee, head coach Gavin McKinney announced Wednesday. The soccer team will host the first on-campus event for the UTC athletics department. At this time, the Mocs’ preseason match against Tennessee Tech on August ... (click for more)


