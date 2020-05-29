Georgia Has 11 More Coronavirus Deaths, 597 New Cases; Walker County Has 26 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 1,984 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 11 more since Thursday.

The confirmed cases are now at 45,863 - up from 45,266 - an increase of 597.

Hospitalizations are at 7,914 - up 85 since Thursday.

Whitfield County has nine new cases for a total of 3331, and still seven deaths. Officials said 25 have been hospitalized.



Walker County has 138 cases, 26 new ones, and no deaths. Three have been hospitalized. Dade County remains at 28 cases and one death. Three have been hospitalized.

Catoosa County has 129 - up 10 - cases and no deaths. Ten have been hospitalized. Chattooga County remains at 24 cases, two deaths, and three hospitalizations.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 477 cases and 38 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 260 cases and 15 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 152 cases and 15 deaths from coronavirus.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 4,490 cases and 229 deaths - up 10. Cobb County has 2,987 cases and 170 deaths - up two. There are now 3,718 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 112 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 3,733 cases and now 126 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,763 cases and is at 144 deaths.