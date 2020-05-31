Hamilton County Has 84 New Coronavirus Cases; Total Goes To 1,083; State Reports No New Deaths

Hamilton County on Sunday reported 84 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 1,083.

Deaths remain at 15.

The state reported no new deaths from the virus.

However, there were 440 new cases. That brings the total to 23,006.

Eighteen more were hospitalized in Tennessee for a total of 1,750.

Nashville is listed at 62 deaths and 5,130 cases.Memphis is at 111 deaths and 5,068 confirmed cases.

Bledsoe County is at 608 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville.

Bradley County is up to 129 cases - seven more - with one death.

Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 210.

Marion County is at 41 cases. It has recorded one death. Sequatchie County is at 15 cases. Grundy County is at 31 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 26 cases. Franklin County has 53 cases with one death.

McMinn County is at 141 cases and now 14 deaths. All of those deaths are at the Life Care Center of Athens.

Monroe County is at 62 cases and it has had two coronavirus deaths. Polk County is at 18 cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 889 cases and remains at 45 deaths.

There are 555 cases in Williamson County and it has 10 coronavirus deaths.