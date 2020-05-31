 Sunday, May 31, 2020 81.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Hamilton County Has 84 New Coronavirus Cases; Total Goes To 1,083; State Reports No New Deaths

Sunday, May 31, 2020

Hamilton County on Sunday reported 84 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 1,083.

Deaths remain at 15.

The state reported no new deaths from the virus.

However, there were 440 new cases. That brings the total to 23,006.

Eighteen more were hospitalized in Tennessee for a total of 1,750.

Nashville is listed at 62 deaths and 5,130 cases.Memphis is at 111 deaths and 5,068 confirmed cases.

Bledsoe County is at 608 cases after an earlier outbreak at the correctional facility at Pikeville.

Bradley County is up to 129 cases - seven more - with one death. 

Rhea County jumped from 13 cases to 188 related to an outbreak among migrant workers at a farm. It is now at 210.

Marion County is at 41 cases. It has recorded one death. Sequatchie County is at 15 cases. Grundy County is at 31 cases with one death. Meigs County is at 26 cases. Franklin County has 53 cases with one death.

McMinn County is at 141 cases and now 14 deaths. All of those deaths are at the Life Care Center of Athens. 

Monroe County is at 62 cases and it has had two coronavirus deaths. Polk County is at 18 cases.

Sumner County (Gallatin) is up to 889 cases and remains at 45 deaths.

There are 555 cases in Williamson County and it has 10 coronavirus deaths. 

 

 

 

 

 


Police Blotter: Man Told To Quit Sleeping On Washer Dryer At High Street Address; Man Smashes Menu Board At Hixson Sonic

Police responded to a noise complaint on Blackford Street. Ms. Watts reported her neighbor Mr. Cameron was playing loud music and refused to turn it down. An officer made contact with Mr. Cameron who reported he and Ms. Watts have an ongoing disagreement and he only had his music loud because Ms. Watts was being loud in her apartment. Mr. Cameron and Ms. Watts both agreed to stop ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 58 More Coronavirus Deaths, 655 New Cases; Whitfield County Has 15 More Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 2,042 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 58 more since Saturday. The confirmed cases are now at 46,986 - up from 46,331 - an increase of 655. Hospitalizations are at 7,946 - up 19 since Saturday. Whitfield County has 15 new cases for a total of 366, and still seven deaths. Officials ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Court Of Public Opinion Has Ruled - And Response

Since the court of public opinion has already judged the officer in Minneapolis, the city should save money and not even have a trial. Let a volunteer, one of these tough guys who run around blindly shooting at people and setting fires, let that guy execute him. With all due respect to our police chief and I mean that sincerely, I disagree with your view. Chief, you should know ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: These Riots Are Surreal

On Monday, when an unarmed black man was killed by a white policeman in Minneapolis, there were 28 others, predominately black, shot within the city limits of Chicago on the very same day. The “Bloody Monday” came after 50 others in Chicago were shot (10 fatally) during the Memorial Day weekend – that’s 78 human beings in just four days – and since “Bloody Monday” through 6 o’clock ... (click for more)

Sports

Ray Deering, Popular Baylor School Administrator And Sports Columnist, Dies

Ray Deering, a beloved Baylor School administrator and sports enthusiast who wrote a popular sports column in the Chattanooga Times Free Press, has died. A lifelong resident of Chattanooga, Mr. Deering was a 1961 graduate of Chattanooga High School and received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Chattanooga in 1965. At UC he served as the sports editor of ... (click for more)

Trio Of Moc Runners Honored As CoSIDA Academic All-Americans

Nathan Watson, Jonathan Boyd and Abbey Bateman were named to the 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team, as voted on by sports information directors around the country, for their excellence in the classroom and competition. The 2020 Academic All-District® Women's Track & Field / Cross Country Team, selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the nation's top student-athletes ... (click for more)


