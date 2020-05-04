As Hamilton County Reopens, Health Administrator Urges Continued Caution; Becky Barnes: "The Virus Is Still Here"

 Monday, May 4, 2020 79.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Monday, May 4, 2020 - by Joseph Dycus

As Hamilton County continues to reopen, Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes urged residents to take a “cautious” approach to reopening. She said residents need to follow guidelines such as wearing masks, washing hands frequently, and maintaining social distancing. Other guidelines have been laid out by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

 

She said, “Reopen responsibly” means to follow the guidance that allows businesses and other organizations to reopen, while protecting consumers and employees from COVID-19 infection.

 

How we reopen our local economy will be the deciding factor,” she said.

“Reopening doesn’t mean that we are free and clear of the virus, it is still here and has the potential to rapidly escalate if we don’t take the appropriate measures.

 

"The COVID-19 virus remains an ever-present danger throughout our community. Our success up to this point has been because Hamilton County residents have adopted healthy habits to protect each other. For this reason, it is imperative that residents avoid letting their guard down and continue doing what has been working."

 

“Wearing a face mask shows you care,” said Ms. Barnes. “Avoid social gatherings of more than 10, and if you are a high-risk person, stay home and away from other people. And if you are sick, please stay home.”

 

Ms. Barnes also asked those able to make face masks to donate them to one of the four drop off locations at fire stations and the Third Street health department building. She said all of the information needed is on Hamilton County Health Department’s website.


Hamilton County updated its COVID-19 numbers during Monday’s media briefing. According to Ms. Barnes, the statistics now stand at 182 cases and 13 deaths.

 

“We’ve added 12 cases Saturday, six Sunday, and one today,” said Ms. Barnes. “The number recovered is 138, and the health department and contact investigators continue to identify quarantine (candidates) and monitor their contacts.”

 

She said to date, there have been 6,529 negative COVID-19 test results. She cautioned that this number is provisional, as it may contain results from residents outside of Hamilton County.

 

“We also did additional testing over the weekend. Saturday and Sunday, we partnered with the national guard and opened our second weekend community testing site at Riverfront Parkway,” said Ms. Barnes. “Through this partnership, we tested 1,168 people for COVID-19.”

 

Ms. Barnes said results have begun to filter in, but that the health department does not have complete numbers yet. Monday was the first day of testing at Bonnyshire Drive of the week, where no appointment is needed.

 

“Our primary focus at this testing site is people who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, and people who are in close contact with people who have tested positive, “said Ms. Barnes, citing the fact that only 125 people can be tested there each day. “However, we will not turn people away, regardless of the reason they are being tested until we meet our capacity.”

 

 


