Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARMSTRONG, JOEL ANTHONY

52 ROCK HAVEN LANE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (CHEROKEE CO NORTH CAROLINA)

---

BILLINGS, NICKIE DENZELL

1818 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000

---

BRYANT, JAMES EDWARD

2007 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

---

CONNORS, JONATHAN CORY

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

DAVIS, ERICA JOANNA

510 GILLISPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

DYER, SECRET SNAY

1216 GADD RD APT A HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)

---

ELLISON, SUZANNE DORTHY

1476 HIGHWAY 301 TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

EMERY, SHERYLL MCDOWELL

906 E.BROW ROAD LOOKOUT MTN, 37350

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

FLEETWOOD, DEANGELO JERRELL

3405 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072151

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

GREEN, JOEL LEBRON

252 E MAPLE ST SCOTTSBORO, 35768

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CHILD NEGLECT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

GUY, DERRICK JACKSON

368 WASHA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( BURGLARY)

---

HAMILL, TAMMY L

10188 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION SCHEDULE IV

POSSESSION METH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

HANKS, TANNER JAMES

4208 PYNE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Game & Fish TWRA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

HAROUFF, JACOB ALAN

1615 COWART ST, APT 112 CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HENDERSON, JAMES ALBERT

727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

HINTON, KEVIN LEBRON

1712 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HORTON, ALLEN JERMAINE

604 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041514

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

ILES, ASHLEY BROOKE

251 ANNE STREET DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

JAMES, MICHAEL

2201 PARK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

LAWSON, MAX NICKALUS

4140 QUINN ADAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101433

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

---

LOUISDOR, JOHN

510 CENTRAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

LOVELACE, DERRICK LAWAUN

1721 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

PERRY, JUSTICE EUGENE

HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

SISSON, BRITTANY NICOLE

6447 RIDGE LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HYDROMORPHON

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM

---

SMITH, DAVID JASON

690 EAST RIDGE ROAD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

STONE, NICHOLAS DEWAYNE

7416 S DENT RD HIXSON, 373432318

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

TAYLOR, CARLTON LEWIS

4802 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

THOMPSON, CHRISTOPHER DYLAN

402 LARK LN CHATTANOOGA, 374151902

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

WEBB, BILLY HAROLD

2515 EAST 17TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

WILSON, JONATHAN ALEXANDER

541 PHIPPS DR NASHVILLE, 37218

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

ZIMMERMAN, DANIEL DUANE

1514 ISBELL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

Here are the mug shots:

ARMSTRONG, JOEL ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/20/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/06/2020

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CHEROKEE CO NORTH CAROLINA) BILLINGS, NICKIE DENZELL

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/20/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/06/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000 DAVIS, ERICA JOANNA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/15/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/06/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DYER, SECRET SNAY

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/27/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/06/2020

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000) ELLISON, SUZANNE DORTHY

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 12/07/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/06/2020

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE EMERY, SHERYLL MCDOWELL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/04/1986

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 05/06/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FLEETWOOD, DEANGELO JERRELL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/12/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/06/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GREEN, JOEL LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 03/11/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/06/2020

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE GUY, DERRICK JACKSON

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/12/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/06/2020

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( BURGLARY) HAMILL, TAMMY L

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 04/29/1974

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/06/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION SCHEDULE IV

POSSESSION METH

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HANKS, TANNER JAMES

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/13/2001

Arresting Agency: Game & Fish TWRA



Last Date of Arrest: 05/06/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED HENDERSON, JAMES ALBERT

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 03/05/1952

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/06/2020

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT HINTON, KEVIN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 04/29/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/06/2020

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ILES, ASHLEY BROOKE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/12/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/06/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JAMES, MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 04/10/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/06/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT LAWSON, MAX NICKALUS

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/23/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/06/2020

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS LOUISDOR, JOHN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/15/1998

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police



Last Date of Arrest: 05/06/2020

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PERRY, JUSTICE EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/10/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 05/06/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA RAINES, STORMIE DONYELLE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/31/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 05/06/2020

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SISSON, BRITTANY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/30/1983

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/06/2020

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HYDROMORPHON

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM