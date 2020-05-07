Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for May 1-7:
05-01-20
Pesnell, Richard Allen, 32, of 2301 Cleo Avenue, Chattanooga, TN arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting.
05-05-20
Jackson, Michael Lee, 60, of 17 Jan Drive, Ringgold, GA arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting.
Taylor, Ronald Ray, 67, of 2522 Wessex Lane, Chattanooga, TN arrested on charges of criminal trespass and theft by shoplifting.
Brown, Tonya Rana, 32, of 1410 N.
Mack Smith Road, Chattanooga, TN arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.