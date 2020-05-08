 Friday, May 8, 2020 56.0°F   light drizzle fog/mist   Light Drizzle Fog/Mist

Sheriff Lawson Describes "New Normal" At Jail, Courts

Friday, May 8, 2020

Bradley County Sheriff Steve Lawson outlined changes at the jail and courts in relation to the coronavirus.

He said, "As of last Friday, my staff and I have begun phasing into what will be our 'new normal' until June 15 in light of the continuously unfolding COVID-19 phenomenon.

"In the jail, our corrections staff will continue wearing gloves and masks at all times to ensure the on-going health of themselves and our inmates. I am extremely thankful that we have successfully prevented the spread of illness to our inmates and am determined to keep it that way. When a staff member or new inmate enters the jail, we will continue checking his or her temperature and conducting thorough medical screenings of new inmates. Limitations to all on-site visitations and outside staffing programs will remain the same, pending re-evaluation.

"All four county sheriffs in the 10th Judicial District of Tennessee (Bradley, McMinn, Monroe and Polk) have communicated and are agreed on these guidelines for jail visitation until the aforementioned date.

"In the courts, our deputies will continue wearing gloves and masks at all times. Limited access to the courthouse will remain the same, and deputies will conduct brief medical screenings at the doors to all who require entry. Video conferencing arrangements for inmates, attorneys and judges have been successfully utilized for a few weeks now and will continue on until further notice.

"On the road, our patrol officers will continue operating as they have, while wearing proper PPE at all times they deem necessary. All roll call meetings will remain the same - no large gatherings; instead they will continue reading over roll call reports at the beginning of each shift. In lieu of making an arrest on misdemeanors, any non-violent offense will be issued a citation to appear in court. All other law enforcement agencies in our county have worked with us on this particular issue and have agreed to follow this temporary guideline until we re-evaluate on June 1st.

"In Criminal Investigations, our detectives have reported back to the office during normal business hours. The CID lobby entrance will remain closed, meaning that the Sheriff's Office entrance is the only available access point to the public.

"In the office, our administrative staff has returned to operating under normal business hours. The Sheriff's Office lobby is open during these hours, but we are strongly encouraging the public to use alternative ways to receive and submit reports. For those who need assistance, we are happy to correspond via email at sofrontdesk@ bradleycountytn.gov or have an officer deliver reports. When coming to the Sheriff's office, we ask that everyone call ahead at (423) 728-7301.

"Thank you all for your continued understanding and cooperation with these temporary standards. It is of the upmost importance to myself and my staff that we do everything we can to continue preserving the health and wellness of our employees and our inmates."


May 8, 2020

Dalton Police credited keen observation skills, a little luck, and a thorough investigation to help detectives solve a string of commercial burglaries that were taking place in the south end

Mayor Andy Berke said Friday that a third party vendor had vetted the background of a Guernsey, Wyoming woman who was chosen as Chattanooga city treasurer out of 60 applicants. Kate Farmer was

Hamilton County Sheriff deputies on Friday morning made a stop on a stolen vehicle on I-75 and found a 19-year-old driver with a 15-year-old runaway. At approximately 11 a.m., deputies



Defective Taillight Helps Dalton Police Nab Pair Charged In String Of Commercial Burglaries

Dalton Police credited keen observation skills, a little luck, and a thorough investigation to help detectives solve a string of commercial burglaries that were taking place in the south end of the city over the past month. The Dalton Police Department arrested 42-year-old Bryan Keith Shoopman and 50-year-old Gregory Henry Scott Dale on charges related to the burglaries on Thursday

Berke Says 3rd Party Vendor Vetted New City Treasurer; Says New Round Of Closures If There Were To Be A Spike In Virus Cases Would Be Devastating To Businesses

Mayor Andy Berke said Friday that a third party vendor had vetted the background of a Guernsey, Wyoming woman who was chosen as Chattanooga city treasurer out of 60 applicants. Kate Farmer was placed on administrative leave after it was disclosed that she was named in three federal lawsuits. "I don't know that I have the exact details of how she was vetted," said Mayor Berke.

The Value Of A Tennessee Citizen's Life Just Dropped To $10 - And Response (4)

Resuming vehicle emissions testing currently is a more efficient way of spreading disease than even the Chinese could imagine. Taking a single emissions employee, who is now presumed to be a health and hygiene expert, and putting them at the steering wheel of hundreds of cars and drivers each week seems highly contrary to the public interest in having their safety and health

Roy Exum: A Derby Reprise

The hallowed Kentucky Derby, usually reserved for 'The First Saturday in May,' will not be run tomorrow, its board wisely deferring the crowd of over 160,000 and worldwide TV audience, because of the coronavirus, to September 4 (The Oakes) and September 5 for the 146th Renewal of the Greatest Horse Race in the World. I will miss it tomorrow because in 25 years of spending a week

Cleveland State's Za'kkria Robinson Signs With Point University

Cleveland State's Za'kkria Robinson has signed to continue her basketball career with Point University, an NAIA school in Point, Georgia. Two years ago Cougars' head coach Evelyn Thompson received a phone call about a "smart, hardworking girl who deserved an opportunity" to play basketball at the collegiate level. Head coach Shayne Morin and assistant coach Courtney Braxton at

Thursday Night Watch Party Features Mocs Volleyball

With tonight's #ThrowbackThursday Facebook Live Watch Party featuring a Chattanooga Mocs volleyball SoCon Tournament victory in 2015, GoMocs.com takes a look back to one of the most memorable, if not the most memorable, season in program history. Despite falling under the 'recent memory' category, the 2015 Chattanooga Mocs Volleyball team can forever be remembered as one of


